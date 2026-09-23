Donald Trump asked ‘Where’s Marco?’ and somehow missed the man sitting right next to him – 15 Twitter replies that spotted the problem immediately

Politics donald trump Marco rubio US

The cognitive abilities of the President of the United States are a frequent topic around the world these days.

The man himself, Donald Trump, likes to brag about acing cognitive tests and his superior spelling capabilities with words like “dumb” and its tricky silent “b.”

But take a step back and it’s not so crystal clear where the President’s head is at.

Take for instance his recent appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, where Trump renamed AI, berated the press he already banned from the White House, and confidently showed off his lack of knowledge about British and UK geography.

But perhaps his most revealing misstep took place when he tried to find his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Trump: “Where’s Marco?” (Marco is sitting literally right next to him!) pic.twitter.com/HJ4SBPVQgM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

Twitter was more than willing to step in and help the President find the man he was looking for.

1.

Literally waiting for Marco to tell Polo. 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 22, 2026

2.

Jake Tapper: Presidents can get confused during busy events like this. We all remember Biden wandering off. https://t.co/zAYc9G5Mtk — Quadcarl (@Quadcarl) September 22, 2026

3.

Trump’s dementia is out of control https://t.co/NjeGU1qMyE — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) September 22, 2026

4.

A literal dementia patient is running the country. This is embarrassing — Another (@AllwhichIam) September 22, 2026

5.

Routine cognitive tests for presidents should be mandatory. https://t.co/euBt78yJc1 — Kyle Sweetser (@Kylesweetser) September 22, 2026

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