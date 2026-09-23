Politics donald trump Marco rubio US

Donald Trump asked ‘Where’s Marco?’ and somehow missed the man sitting right next to him – 15 Twitter replies that spotted the problem immediately

Saul Hutson. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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The cognitive abilities of the President of the United States are a frequent topic around the world these days.

The man himself, Donald Trump, likes to brag about acing cognitive tests and his superior spelling capabilities with words like “dumb” and its tricky silent “b.”

But take a step back and it’s not so crystal clear where the President’s head is at.

Take for instance his recent appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, where Trump renamed AI, berated the press he already banned from the White House, and confidently showed off his lack of knowledge about British and UK geography.

But perhaps his most revealing misstep took place when he tried to find his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

Twitter was more than willing to step in and help the President find the man he was looking for.

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