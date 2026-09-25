Helen Whately lobbed a small boats grenade at Andy Burnham’s government and Fiona Bruce threw it right back in magnificent style

Politics Fiona Bruce Helen whately Question Time

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where one of the Conservatives’ finest brains – more accurately, one of the Conservatives’ brains – Helen Whately was on the panel.

And we are glad to announce she lived entirely down to expectations, not least when she bemoaned domestic government policy which was doing so much to encourage people to attempt to cross the English Channel in small boats.

At which point QT host Fiona Bruce had a small but important clarification.

Helen Whately – I spoke to people years ago planning to come here to get housing and welfare.

Fiona Bruce – If that was years ago then I presume it was under your Government.

Cue laughter.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/aBgC030MRI — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 24, 2026

And it wasn’t only members of the studio audience who were laughing.

Whately is consistent in her stupidity and idiocy. She’s one of the great constants in our changeable universe. — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) September 25, 2026

It’s like she just chose to ignore Fiona’s response and the audience’s reaction. She really is an airhead of a politician and she earns more than £90k of our money for the privilege. #BBCQT — Flowerbomb212 (@Flowerbomb212) September 24, 2026

Years ago – that was under your Government 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z4ChosFuaK — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 24, 2026

Look and listen to this imbecile and try telling me that her and her fellow imbeciles were not instrumental in the state our country is in. They were useless and remain oblivious to it. — Dave Farmer (@DaveFar49773332) September 24, 2026

She was totally incompetent during covid. She hasn’t improved has she? — Raymond (@Raymond90866721) September 24, 2026

I feel sad for Helen.. she dons a pair o’ specs to look intelligent but sadly there’s still Mince between her Lugs https://t.co/mmIpXngwvl — Stoorie (@Stoorie2) September 24, 2026

She gives me second hand embarrassment. What she so glaringly lacks in grey matter, she makes up for in absolute gall. — Rebecca Law (@RPowerfantastic) September 24, 2026

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Source @mikoh123