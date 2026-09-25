Politics Fiona Bruce Helen whately Question Time

Helen Whately lobbed a small boats grenade at Andy Burnham’s government and Fiona Bruce threw it right back in magnificent style

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2026

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To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where one of the Conservatives’ finest brains – more accurately, one of the Conservatives’ brains – Helen Whately was on the panel.

And we are glad to announce she lived entirely down to expectations, not least when she bemoaned domestic government policy which was doing so much to encourage people to attempt to cross the English Channel in small boats.

At which point QT host Fiona Bruce had a small but important clarification.

And it wasn’t only members of the studio audience who were laughing.

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