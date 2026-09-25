Politics lbc Liz Truss nick ferrari

Liz Truss appears to think the Bank of England was set up by Tony Blair and all these comebacks earned maximum interest

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2026

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Liz Truss has been running wild again, this time turning up at the studios of LBC where the country’s shortest serving PM has been imparting her wisdom, such as it is, to breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari.

And no moment was more eye-opening than this, when the premier for 15 minutes appeared to think that the Bank of England was set up by … Tony Blair.

It was so unexpected Ferrari asked her to repeat it, and most disturbingly she was only too happy to do so.

Nurse, the screens!

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Just to clarify a little bit.

This person thought she knew what she was saying …

… and yet.

To conclude.

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Source @mikoh123