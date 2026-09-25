Liz Truss appears to think the Bank of England was set up by Tony Blair and all these comebacks earned maximum interest

Politics lbc Liz Truss nick ferrari

Liz Truss has been running wild again, this time turning up at the studios of LBC where the country’s shortest serving PM has been imparting her wisdom, such as it is, to breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari.

And no moment was more eye-opening than this, when the premier for 15 minutes appeared to think that the Bank of England was set up by … Tony Blair.

It was so unexpected Ferrari asked her to repeat it, and most disturbingly she was only too happy to do so.

Liz Truss in on the loose again and this time she is claiming that the Bank of England was set up by Tony Blair!#lbc #politicslive pic.twitter.com/OUzpfM8hVq — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 24, 2026

Nurse, the screens!

1.

Liz Truss.

“The Bank of England was set up by Tony Blair.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Bonkers, absolutely bonkers.

pic.twitter.com/oVAnm4lN3J — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) September 24, 2026

2.

So that makes Tony Blair over 332-yrs-old. — Sheldon Miller (@SheldonMiller) September 24, 2026

3.

4.

It would have been nice if she’d known when the Bank of England was created before becoming First Lord of the Treasury or, indeed, after https://t.co/cdjJ7yQmTS — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) September 25, 2026

5.

Even more doolally than before. https://t.co/CRlrRYs4Gy — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) September 25, 2026

6.

Apparently Tony Blair founded the Bank of England in 1694. This is quite a historical discovery, although perhaps not as astonishing as the fact Liz Truss was once the UK’s Prime Minister. https://t.co/foP9VZwWT6 — Brian McDonald (@BrianMcDonaldIE) September 24, 2026

7.

She is as Mad as a box of Frogs…. pic.twitter.com/JxnIAzlyec — Adrian (@AdrianWait55) September 24, 2026

8.

Why would anyone be remotely interested in anything this mad woman says ?

She needs an intervention. https://t.co/jhb9l4tDTE — Mrs J T Beckett CEng MCIBSE 💙 💚 (@carbonsaveruk) September 24, 2026

9.

This lady’s lifestyle is funded by the tax payers but you don’t hear the tories blabbering anything about it, instead they spew hatred about poor people receiving benefits. — Xerxes (@XerxesBV) September 24, 2026

Just to clarify a little bit.

Tony Blair did not “set up” the Bank of England. The Bank was founded in 1694 by Royal Charter under William III and Mary II, after William Paterson devised a scheme to raise £1.2 million for the government—mainly to finance its war with France. It has served as the government’s… — Ian. J. Lumsden. 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌎 (@eastguldford) September 24, 2026

This person thought she knew what she was saying …

It’s independence. You know full well that’s what she’s talking about — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@fad56) September 25, 2026

… and yet.

Nope. He asks, and she again says it — Brendan May (@bmay) September 25, 2026

To conclude.

Lettuce pray she disappears from politics https://t.co/e2nTLp6qRz — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) September 24, 2026

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Source @mikoh123