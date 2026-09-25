This Oasis fan got wondering just how many fans will see them at Knebworth and Liam Gallagher’s unexpected intervention was both very on-brand and very funny

Celebrity liam gallagher oasis

Given how much money they made from last year’s extraordinarily popular reunion tour it’s no surprise to anyone anywhere that Oasis will be doing it all again next year.

The tour – first chance to see them in, ooh, two years! – will include six dates at the legendary Knebworth estate in Hertfordshire, and very exciting it will be too no doubt.

You don’t really realize it, but Oasis will soon have filled Knebworth eight times over.

10 if you count Liam. Biggest band in the WORLD pic.twitter.com/Bp8UVV8PGy — Oasis Archives🍋 (@OasisArchives) September 23, 2026

Which is quite something.

Oasis 96 / Liam solo 2022

Some things NEVER change!!!!! We will make history again in 2027 🔥

C'mon Oasis pic.twitter.com/BYo2pfaBlZ — Antonia Gomes 🇵🇹 (@antonia26mgomes) September 23, 2026

And got Oasis fans all excited all over again.

10 times is insane; Liam really is the biggest rock and roll star in the world — Maxi (@MaxiGonzalez_23) September 23, 2026

But this particular fan had a specific query about just how many fans they’d be playing too.

Wonder if it'll still be 125,000 capacity each night or reduced like Liam's — Pep M ⭐⭐ (@cfcpep) September 23, 2026

You’d surely have to be a bit of a prickly pear to take offence at that, right?

Oh.

It’ll be 200 thousand each night you nosy cunt — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 23, 2026

Never change, LG.

Wasn't asking to take the piss you div. — Pep M ⭐⭐ (@cfcpep) September 23, 2026

Everyone just fucking calm down — Mary (@maryiselectric) September 23, 2026

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Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Source @liamgallagher