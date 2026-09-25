Celebrity liam gallagher oasis

This Oasis fan got wondering just how many fans will see them at Knebworth and Liam Gallagher’s unexpected intervention was both very on-brand and very funny

Poke Reporter. Updated September 25th, 2026

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Given how much money they made from last year’s extraordinarily popular reunion tour it’s no surprise to anyone anywhere that Oasis will be doing it all again next year.

The tour – first chance to see them in, ooh, two years! – will include six dates at the legendary Knebworth estate in Hertfordshire, and very exciting it will be too no doubt.

Which is quite something.

And got Oasis fans all excited all over again.

But this particular fan had a specific query about just how many fans they’d be playing too.

You’d surely have to be a bit of a prickly pear to take offence at that, right?

Oh.

Never change, LG.

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Source @liamgallagher