Donald Trump called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a deal with Putin and of all the A++ replies this one beat all-comers

Politics donald trump Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Having memorably told anyone who would listen that he’d bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House, Donald Trump is no closer to ending it, any more than he is his war with Iran.

And for an insight into what the American president thinks should happen next – ‘insight’ doing a lot of heavy lifting here – look no further than this 8 seconds or so.

Trump on Ukraine: You know what I want Zelensky to do? Make a deal. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/aOiIxUzbql — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 26, 2026

And while his suggestion prompted no end of A++ replies …

Grandpa once again forget to take his pills… https://t.co/9sjtltqABT pic.twitter.com/qM6Q06NFZ7 — Maksym Borodin (@adnashmyash) September 26, 2026

Why doesn’t Trump settle with Iran then since it’s so easy? 😉 — wisest man (@No_Mess_Around) September 26, 2026

Who remembers Mister “Only I can make a deal!”? Or that old classic, “I’ll end the war in 24 hours”. Those are always good for a cheap laugh. But nothing tops how he honestly thinks Putin’s looks at him as anything but, everything he was raised and eventually trained, to hate. https://t.co/mWZlZfRajk — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) September 26, 2026

Trump is the second president to come force Ukraine to "just accept Russia's demands".

The previous was Clinton: forced Ukriane to give up nuclear arsenal because Russia asked. In exchange for Bullshidapest Memorandum.😒 Maybe American presidents should STOP simping for russia?! — Alex Alarga ⏹️ (@AlexAlarga) September 26, 2026

… this particular metaphor (look it up, Donny!) surely said it best.

Trump

“You know what I want Zelinsky to do? Make a deal. I want him to settle with Putin.” Hey Fuckface, in the real world when someone breaks into your house, you don’t fucking negotiate on which rooms they can have. You kick them the fuck out of your house.… — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) September 27, 2026

‘Trump: “You know what I want Zelinsky to do? Make a deal. I want him to settle with Putin.” ‘Hey Fuckface, in the real world when someone breaks into your house, you don’t fucking negotiate on which rooms they can have. You kick them the fuck out of your house.’

Nailed it.

Trump is more settled upon making Russia happy than making our own country in the United States a better place to live. It's absolutely clear that this man and his cabinet have no idea what they're doing. — Horus (@HubertHorus) September 27, 2026

This is too complex for the dumbass to comprehend . . . pic.twitter.com/z311Kq9dFU — Thorne (@ThorninTrump) September 27, 2026

Trump always demands that Zelinsky capitulate with Putin, and has never demanded that Putin stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump didn't condemn XI for providing information to Iran than resulted in US troop deaths and injuries of more soldiers in Jordan. Trump sucks! — Larry (@ler913) September 27, 2026

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Source @clashreport