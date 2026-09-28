Politics donald trump Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a deal with Putin and of all the A++ replies this one beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2026

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Having memorably told anyone who would listen that he’d bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House, Donald Trump is no closer to ending it, any more than he is his war with Iran.

And for an insight into what the American president thinks should happen next – ‘insight’ doing a lot of heavy lifting here – look no further than this 8 seconds or so.

And while his suggestion prompted no end of A++ replies …

… this particular metaphor (look it up, Donny!) surely said it best.

‘Trump: “You know what I want Zelinsky to do? Make a deal. I want him to settle with Putin.”

‘Hey Fuckface, in the real world when someone breaks into your house, you don’t fucking negotiate on which rooms they can have. You kick them the fuck out of your house.’

Nailed it.

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Source @clashreport