The American right-wing ‘muscular Christianity’ conference got exactly as much mockery as it deserved – 15 top takedowns

Weird World christianity funny

You know how we’ve all been lying awake worrying that the Church isn’t equipped for spiriyual warfare, and whatnot? Well, worry no more. The ultra-conservative Kairos Christian Alliance is all over it, and has just had a conference to address the matter, named ‘Muscular Christianity’. No, really!

Trump cultist Dr David Schrock, who wrote his PhD thesis on the 19th-century Muscular Christianity movement, was one of the organisers and main speakers. He posted on Twitter –

When tweeters got wind of it, they took a very different and altogether more mocking view.

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At last, a safe space for men who think empathy lowers testosterone. pic.twitter.com/pi0bONPrsB — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 27, 2026

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Department of Unintentional Satire. https://t.co/ksmPmpBpEO — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 27, 2026

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First, there is nothing in this image that says muscular, other than the actual word. Second, and most importantly, you can't convince me that Kenny Cody isn't JD Vance's son or some backwoods relation. https://t.co/PHo2PFANPh — Hatchback of Notre Dame (@DameHatchback) September 27, 2026

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I’d like to propose an MMA cage fight between me and all of these muscular Christians. — Tennessee Dog Owner (@TennesseeDx) September 27, 2026

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This cannot be real. It simply cannot be real. Lord help us. https://t.co/3rdssuwwkz — TheWildFlower (@berrysweetlady) September 25, 2026

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You don’t have to be white and have a creepy beard to be part of ‘muscular Christianity’ (sic), but it helps. https://t.co/mdeHXKKGZD — Dr Annie Hickox, Clinical Psychologist (@DrAnnieHickox) September 27, 2026

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Is this a Beta Male convention? https://t.co/DBiOAiy6CM — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 27, 2026

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im struggling to find the muscular. Is it in the room with them right now? — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) September 27, 2026

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Parody doesn’t do it justice anymore https://t.co/K8AMmBxL8c — Mikale Olson (@realmikolson) September 25, 2026

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“Spiritual warfare” is a contradiction in terms! https://t.co/HAGsMJseWY — Knot Famous (@keithengstrom) September 27, 2026

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"I need a place where I can express my rage and contempt for others, but I don't want to be criticized by anyone who has an actual soul. Where can I go?" — Intelligiant (@Intelligiant2) September 28, 2026

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If they put out any videos I can't wait to watch. Comedy gold. 😂😂 — Chevy Van Halen (@WhiskyBirdDog) September 27, 2026

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I can feel my testosterone draining out of me just by looking at this picture — Sad Cantaloupe (@patfurious) September 27, 2026

We’d pay to see this.

Before they’re allowed to speak, each of these men(?) should have to open a pickle jar. https://t.co/B2c4BtATst — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 25, 2026

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Source Sundae Divine Image Kairos Christian Alliance