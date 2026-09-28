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The American right-wing ‘muscular Christianity’ conference got exactly as much mockery as it deserved – 15 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 28th, 2026

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You know how we’ve all been lying awake worrying that the Church isn’t equipped for spiriyual warfare, and whatnot? Well, worry no more. The ultra-conservative Kairos Christian Alliance is all over it, and has just had a conference to address the matter, named ‘Muscular Christianity’. No, really!

Trump cultist Dr David Schrock, who wrote his PhD thesis on the 19th-century Muscular Christianity movement, was one of the organisers and main speakers. He posted on Twitter

Muscular Christianity is more than a historical movement; it is a current need in the American Church. Join us in September for one jam-packed day, where godly brothers will exhort one another to stand firm in the faith, act like men, and be strong in the Lord.

When tweeters got wind of it, they took a very different and altogether more mocking view.

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We’d pay to see this.

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Source Sundae Divine Image Kairos Christian Alliance