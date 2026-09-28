Entertainment francis bourgeois the grand tour trains

Francis Bourgeois’s pure joy at spotting a train is brilliant, but it’s the locomotive’s NSFW-sounding name that stole the show

David Harris. Updated September 28th, 2026

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There are few things on the internet more wholesome than trainspotter and new co-presenter of The Grand Tour, Francis Bourgeois, getting completely overwhelmed by a passing locomotive. However, when this clip from 2021 started racking up millions of views on Twitter, it wasn’t just his delight that had people talking, it was the name of the train itself.

Here’s the joyous viral video shared by ReddCinema and originally posted by Francis himself over on TikTok.

In case you were wondering, the locomotive was named after Dick Mabbutt (pronounced more or less to rhyme with abbot), a Group Engineer at Brush Traction locomotive manufacturers in Loughborough.

People naturally loved it. How could they not?

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