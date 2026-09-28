Francis Bourgeois’s pure joy at spotting a train is brilliant, but it’s the locomotive’s NSFW-sounding name that stole the show

Entertainment francis bourgeois the grand tour trains

There are few things on the internet more wholesome than trainspotter and new co-presenter of The Grand Tour, Francis Bourgeois, getting completely overwhelmed by a passing locomotive. However, when this clip from 2021 started racking up millions of views on Twitter, it wasn’t just his delight that had people talking, it was the name of the train itself.

Here’s the joyous viral video shared by ReddCinema and originally posted by Francis himself over on TikTok.

SORRY what is this train called??? say that shi again 😭 pic.twitter.com/kOiKOT5kO0 — Redd (@ReddCinema) September 24, 2026

In case you were wondering, the locomotive was named after Dick Mabbutt (pronounced more or less to rhyme with abbot), a Group Engineer at Brush Traction locomotive manufacturers in Loughborough.

People naturally loved it. How could they not?

1.

I love how excited he is. You can really see it in his eyes. pic.twitter.com/WupQUSMJg8 — Saint (@St_Hilairious) September 25, 2026

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Video gold, the name of the train, the random camera switch, his absolute giddiness. — Laddergoat (@Laddergoat3) September 25, 2026

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Bro I love train nerds, they’re so wholesome 😂😭 — Pacari (@LL_CoolP) September 26, 2026

4.

Absolute cinema — Eric Shun (@EricShun007) September 26, 2026

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This is the greatest video ever made https://t.co/GJdjxtQDUS — Pearls (@1xpearls) September 25, 2026

7.

That proud thumbs-up beside “Dick Mabbutt” is the exact moment rail enthusiasm peaked 😂 — July (@ju1fy) September 26, 2026

8.

so glad they got him on for the new season of grand tour — stealywave (@stealywave) September 26, 2026

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