Twitter Reform UK takedowns

This Nigel Farage fan’s meltdown over an English Heritage family photo felt like the essence of Reform UK – 13 historic takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated September 23rd, 2026

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There are lots of reasons why you might choose not to be a member of English Heritage – maybe you don’t live near many of their sites, or maybe you can’t afford it. Possibly you’re just not interested.

But we’ve never thought of this particular reason cited by this self-described member of the ‘Free Speech Union’ and Reform UK-er who also happens to be anti-lockdowns and anti-EU, well, you get the idea.

Their protest went viral a little while back and felt like the essence of Reform UK.

Since deleted – naturally – their enthusiasm for free speech appears not to extend to the freedom to choose who you live your life with.

And these 13 people surely said it best.

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