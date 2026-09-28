US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump’s frantically furious response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said so much more about him than he intended

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2026

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These pages have featured no end of run-ins between Donald Trump’s and CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, but we don’t remember one quite so revealing as this.

Trump banned CNN and other media news outlets he doesn’t like from the White House last week, and while he has since been forced into a U-turn by a judge, it’s fair to say things aren’t quite back to normal (well, as normal as they ever were).

So it was only natural that Collins would want to ask Trump about it, and the frantically furious response of the president – currently facing historically low opinion poll ratings just weeks before November’s mid-terms – said so much more about him and his presidency than he intended it to.

And did these people say it best? Of course they did!

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To conclude …

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