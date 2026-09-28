Donald Trump’s frantically furious response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said so much more about him than he intended

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

These pages have featured no end of run-ins between Donald Trump’s and CNN’s estimable White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, but we don’t remember one quite so revealing as this.

Trump banned CNN and other media news outlets he doesn’t like from the White House last week, and while he has since been forced into a U-turn by a judge, it’s fair to say things aren’t quite back to normal (well, as normal as they ever were).

So it was only natural that Collins would want to ask Trump about it, and the frantically furious response of the president – currently facing historically low opinion poll ratings just weeks before November’s mid-terms – said so much more about him and his presidency than he intended it to.

Trump was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins if he only wants outlets that support him to be part of the Press Pool & he tells her to be quiet & then he looks angrily at her & says “what we don’t want is fake news like you” & he extends his right arm in her direction & I’m not… pic.twitter.com/AaChwQbNQe — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 26, 2026

And did these people say it best? Of course they did!

1.

He gets upset when @kaitlancollins asks him a direct question and refuses to let it go. Could it be that CNN has exactly the right reporter for the time. She is unflappable that bothers the Big 🐷 who has a problem with strong women especially when they are smarter than him. — Pokey (@Pokey9526816868) September 27, 2026

2.

This is the face of a man who has LOST. Lost the war in Iran.

Lost the ability to stop rising gas prices.

Lost the ability to stop rising food prices.

Lost the respect of world leaders.

Lost the economic war with Canada.

Lost what was left of his mind. pic.twitter.com/0k0tZSKLUF — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 27, 2026

3.

He can’t stand women who challenge him and he thinks he’s a dictator. Bad combination. 🤬 — MA Rasmussen (@ICmaryann) September 26, 2026

4.

In the future history of Trump as President, he has guaranteed that Kaitlan will be referred to as his foil. And she will be seen as an elite professional and successful journalist and intensely admired. His insults aimed at her will make him appear to have been, as we all can… — Steven Zapiler (@StevenZap) September 27, 2026

5.

He’s not a fully normally developed adult male. He’s stunted. He stop developing in adolescence during the severe neglect he received from his psychopath parents. Nothing humanly normal in his response. In fact, it’s so abnormal it’s alarming. — Julie B(rooklyn) BABY WOKE AF 🇺🇸🇯🇲 (@JMeanypants) September 26, 2026

6.

CNN’s Caitlin Collins is not fake news. She’s doing her job, she’s asking present POTUS valid questions! He either doesn’t answer questions put to him, or he spews vitriol yet nothing of substance, or tries to spread his propaganda actually FAKE NEWS! He is so unpresidential. — Sandra A. Besser (@SandraABesser1) September 27, 2026

7.

Tr*mp, the faux-King, can’t stand being around anyone that doesn’t bow to him.

He only wants sycophants that kiss his ass.

VOTE BLUE IN NOVEMBER. https://t.co/u7oFLD2htQ — Ken (@packerfan48051) September 27, 2026

8.

Predators hate it when someone calls them out on their behaviour. Donald Trump is a classic example https://t.co/UgX6lKsB63 — AJ Punk 🇨🇦 (@SilentSnow89) September 26, 2026

9.

A landslide of lies. https://t.co/DPfc9xwfuo — Mrs J T Beckett CEng MCIBSE 💙 💚 (@carbonsaveruk) September 27, 2026

To conclude …

He wants the media to lie.

He wants the media to state he won with a landslide, that he won the war, fuel prices are tumbling down, groceries are lower, that the US controls the Strait and a never ending list of lies. You are a fake president. — IslandGirl☮ (@IslandG41370138) September 27, 2026

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This Danish ‘apology’ for scamming the US into signing a 75-year-old deal is as hilarious as it is savage

Source @Suzierizzo1