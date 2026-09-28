People are sharing pics of well-known actors before they were famous – 21 glorious throwbacks

Pics entertainment films

Before he was playing James Bond, driving Aston Martins, and looking like a million dollars in a tuxedo, Daniel Craig was a relatively unknown actor taking work wherever he could find it – including a 1995 straight-to-video Disney movie called A Kid in King Arthur’s Court.

Twitter user Count Mysterioso shared the pic of Craig, joining a recent trend on the platform where users have been contributing similar ‘before they were famous’ stills.

It’s hugely entertaining stuff.

Let’s dive straight in.

1.

I'll raise you Daniel Craig in Disney's straight to video A Kid in King Arthur's Court from 1995 https://t.co/Tmwnx2Ysbv pic.twitter.com/Q9MdXmVC4u — Count Mysterioso🎗️ (@MysteriosoX) September 24, 2026

2.

I see your "Walton Goggins in 2000s movies" and raise you a "Viggo Mortensen as random Amish guy in 1985's Witness" https://t.co/rJrAmdoTf9 pic.twitter.com/IwmnLfgETq — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) September 24, 2026

3.

I see your Viggo Mortensen in “Witness”, and raise you Liam Neeson in 1983’s “Krull” pic.twitter.com/AqJ2kK7ulZ — Cabo (@raidercabo) September 25, 2026

4.

I'm going to go with Holly Hunter AND Jason Alexander in The Burning (1981) pic.twitter.com/oK1gDG1Vqf — No such thing as ninjas 🇮🇱 🎗️ (@72trailsofsmoke) September 25, 2026

5.

Tom Hardy in Band of Brothers pic.twitter.com/t9QPIZaRCk — Light inthe Darkness (@Darkside2Light) September 25, 2026

6.

Oh well, if you wanna play, here's Jeff Goldblum as Freak Number 1 in 1974's Death Wish. https://t.co/u2UzmJKPTZ pic.twitter.com/AwiFSglLNJ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 24, 2026

7.

Alfred Molina in Raiders of the Lost Ark pic.twitter.com/5prclcfWZO — Paul Keeley (@drcrouchback) September 25, 2026

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Sean Bean in The Bill back in 1984 pic.twitter.com/J1EymPbmSa — Timmy Crowley (@TimCruadhlaoich) September 25, 2026

9.

Phil Collins in the crowd at Paddington when The Beatles run for the train in 'A Hard Day's Night' pic.twitter.com/uNOeNLk9kA — The_Content_Apologist (@andreww1967) September 25, 2026

10.

Here's Christope Waltz performing in his Native Tongue. On, what looks like a Teutonic "version" of "Playdays". From 1977. pic.twitter.com/UdJDcfrZgm — Lauda's Last Lap (@LaudaLap) September 24, 2026

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