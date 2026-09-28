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People are sharing pics of well-known actors before they were famous – 21 glorious throwbacks

David Harris. Updated September 28th, 2026

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Before he was playing James Bond, driving Aston Martins, and looking like a million dollars in a tuxedo, Daniel Craig was a relatively unknown actor taking work wherever he could find it – including a 1995 straight-to-video Disney movie called A Kid in King Arthur’s Court.

Twitter user Count Mysterioso shared the pic of Craig, joining a recent trend on the platform where users have been contributing similar ‘before they were famous’ stills.

It’s hugely entertaining stuff.

Let’s dive straight in.

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