News fail news refrigerators

This groundbreaking NBC News report about how to keep your food fresh prompted all the mockery it deserved – 15 ice cold clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 25th, 2026

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Listen, we get it. We’re all tired of getting bombarded by bad news every time we unlock our phones.

Doom scrolling is real and it is debilitating.

That being said, the news can’t just post a crap story like this and expect to get away with it.

It’s like NBC just wanted to get to the weekend and let an unpaid intern toss whatever they wanted up on the official Twitter account so they could all hit happy hour a little early. Understandable but we need a little more effort next time, guys.

Twitter was not letting them off the hook.

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