This groundbreaking NBC News report about how to keep your food fresh prompted all the mockery it deserved – 15 ice cold clapbacks

News fail news refrigerators

Listen, we get it. We’re all tired of getting bombarded by bad news every time we unlock our phones.

Doom scrolling is real and it is debilitating.

That being said, the news can’t just post a crap story like this and expect to get away with it.

Keeping your fridge and freezer closed is the best way to keep food fresh for as long as possible. – @nbcselected https://t.co/0SPXWAl2d0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2026

It’s like NBC just wanted to get to the weekend and let an unpaid intern toss whatever they wanted up on the official Twitter account so they could all hit happy hour a little early. Understandable but we need a little more effort next time, guys.

Twitter was not letting them off the hook.

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We…worked on this story for a year…and…they just…they tweeted it out. https://t.co/qwPb2cGba7 — Encyclopaedia Britannica (@Britannica) September 24, 2026

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we’re not gonna make it, folks https://t.co/X1uUu0VIyU — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 24, 2026

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This groundbreaking journalism is worthy of a Pulitzer Prize https://t.co/whlXaQqkAd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 24, 2026

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Oh Really? And here we thought leaving it wide open would make food last forever. Thank you for this story NBC. You’ve saved our food. https://t.co/HdY7pMTnYe — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 24, 2026

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