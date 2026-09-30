Donald Trump tried to brag about how he doesn’t take a salary and the internet buried him in a pile of receipts

Politics donald trump salary

Of all the things that didn’t happen, Donald Trump not making any money as President of the United States didn’t happen the most.

And yet he keeps insisting that everyone sing his praises for not taking a salary during his current term.

Here he is bragging to a room full of hostages (probably?) that he is doing all this (sending the global economy into a tailspin, harassing allies, lowering the bar for international discourse, etc) for free.

Trump: "You got me for nothing. I don't take my salary." (Trump has made billions in crypto schemes while president) pic.twitter.com/b4XquvfAuT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026

To recap: YOU should be thanking HIM. The greediest man in the universe doesn’t earn a penny for his work.

Seems dubious, at best and Twitter was more than happy to come bearing receipts in regards to backdoor stock trades, no bid contractor agreements, and whatever crypto & AI arrangements Trump has gotten entangled in since he slithered back into the White House.

1. When you make $4 billion grifting off the presidency, why would you need a 400k salary? https://t.co/UsHFxdgxG8 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 29, 2026

2. We got you for nothing? Well you always get what you pay for. https://t.co/0aKKhVChrp — Lisa (@BadAss6360) September 29, 2026

3. He doesn’t take his salary, he takes yours. https://t.co/u6ep3LN5Rr — Sassy-redhead-says-what? 🦉🐞🌴 (@redheadb89) September 29, 2026

4. Biggest conman to ever step foot in the Oval Office… but the parasite cankle humpers "got him for nothing" – unfvckingbelievable. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 29, 2026

6. He doesn’t get paid… he just robs the country instead. https://t.co/KA660BpxZG — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) September 29, 2026

7. Trump and his family use government money for their investments and Air Force planes and helicopters as their vacation travel. The government pays Trump resorts for lodging, golf carts, and food. All of this exceeds Trump’s salary. — 49&Holding (@Goodmoisturizer) September 29, 2026