Donald Trump tried to brag about how he doesn’t take a salary and the internet buried him in a pile of receipts
Of all the things that didn’t happen, Donald Trump not making any money as President of the United States didn’t happen the most.
And yet he keeps insisting that everyone sing his praises for not taking a salary during his current term.
Here he is bragging to a room full of hostages (probably?) that he is doing all this (sending the global economy into a tailspin, harassing allies, lowering the bar for international discourse, etc) for free.
Trump: "You got me for nothing. I don't take my salary." (Trump has made billions in crypto schemes while president) pic.twitter.com/b4XquvfAuT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026
To recap: YOU should be thanking HIM. The greediest man in the universe doesn’t earn a penny for his work.
Seems dubious, at best and Twitter was more than happy to come bearing receipts in regards to backdoor stock trades, no bid contractor agreements, and whatever crypto & AI arrangements Trump has gotten entangled in since he slithered back into the White House.