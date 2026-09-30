This young lad’s show-and-tell rock-out is still one of the most joyous things on the internet

Entertainment funny children

Back in 2021, when we seem to remember there being an awful lot of misery in the world for some reason, one thing that brought a brief light into the gloom was this absolutely brilliant viral video of a small boy’s moment in the classroom spotlight.

We suspect the concert playing out in his head is very different to the one we’re watching, but that’s okay.

TikTok users loved @britaincovey’s nephew so much, the clip picked up 6.4 million views in two days, and people left comments like these.

Predictably, it made it to Twitter, where it got the highest praise of all, from guitar god Tom Morello.

This kid has got literally everything single thing it takes for excellence and awesomeness times ten https://t.co/irnVGcd6g3 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 23, 2021

In conclusion …

Source britaincovey Image Screengrab