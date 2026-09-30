Entertainment funny children

This young lad’s show-and-tell rock-out is still one of the most joyous things on the internet

Poke Staff. Updated September 30th, 2026

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Back in 2021, when we seem to remember there being an awful lot of misery in the world for some reason, one thing that brought a brief light into the gloom was this absolutely brilliant viral video of a small boy’s moment in the classroom spotlight.

@britaincovey

Teacher didn’t know how to react 😂

♬ original sound – Britain Covey

We suspect the concert playing out in his head is very different to the one we’re watching, but that’s okay.

TikTok users loved @britaincovey’s nephew so much, the clip picked up 6.4 million views in two days, and people left comments like these.

Predictably, it made it to Twitter, where it got the highest praise of all, from guitar god Tom Morello.

In conclusion …

@maryannfletcher

Reply to @turgu1n Here’s the REAL sound. 😅🤗 ##fyp ##foryou ##music ##guitarsolo

♬ Bohemian Rhapsody (Guitar Solo) – Ringtone Track Masters

Source britaincovey Image Screengrab