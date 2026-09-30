Politics Artificial Intelligence constitution meta
Donald Trump had big tech’s biggest names sign an AI ‘Constitution’ but the document had one glaring mistake – 17 super intelligent shutdowns
For anyone worried about the creepily encroaching artificial intelligence takeover, have no fear, Donald Trump is here to save the day.
While he’s not busy renaming AI to SI (that’s “super intelligence” for all of you luddites out there) and launching ruthlessly honest chatbots, the President of the United States is penning contracts to keep tech’s most dangerous actors in check.
At a gathering of the literal worst people on earth, leaders from Meta (Mark Zuckerberg), XAI (Elon Musk), and more joined Trump at the White House to sign a “morally binding” contract to police themselves.
That dubious promise wasn’t even the worst part. In the most on-brand mistake possible, Trump couldn’t even spell his job title correctly on the contract.
trump's big 'constitution' with AI leaders refers to him as 'President of the Unites States' pic.twitter.com/6M5V17IGJQ
— Covie (@covie_93) September 30, 2026
The replies on Twitter had no shortage of autocorrections for the President to keep him in (spell)check.