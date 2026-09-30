Julia Hartley-Brewer trolled Andy Burnham’s tears for his dad and was magnificently owned into next year

Politics Andy burnham Julia Hartley-Brewer

Talk TV-er and various other things besides Julia Hartley-Brewer has had her say on Andy Burnham’s first Labour conference speech as prime minister, and to no-one’s great surprise anywhere she didn’t like it.

But you might not guess why, after she took great exception to the PM briefly tearing up over the memory of his father who died earlier this month.

I will build the Britain my dad wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/eTxp41wNlS — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 29, 2026

And this is what Hartley-Brewer had to say.

Why on earth do people want a Prime Minister who does emotion? I'm really sorry Andy Burnham's dad has died but that can't be the basis for every sodding government policy. This country doesn't need emotion, it needs some sensible policies. Sure, Andy Burnham talked about… — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 29, 2026

‘Why on earth do people want a Prime Minister who does emotion? I’m really sorry Andy Burnham’s dad has died but that can’t be the basis for every sodding government policy. ‘This country doesn’t need emotion, it needs some sensible policies. ‘Sure, Andy Burnham talked about lots of policies in his speech. But most of them are trivial or will damage the economy – and he won’t ever actually do most of them anyway. It’s mostly long grass stuff that he’ll drop when the going gets tough. ‘Yet so many people on X and media commentators will be full of praise for an emotional speech from an emotional Prime Minister who has yet to do anything that suggests he is even vaguely up to the job.’

And we’re glad she did, in a way, because she ended up magnificently owned into next year and beyond.

1. What this country needs is to stop listening to lunatics like this. Thank you for your attention on this matter. https://t.co/uCAoU4kfM0 — John Lewis (@JohnLewisEU) September 29, 2026

2. A prime minister with empathy vs a sociopath con man like Nigel Farage? Oh we do wonder why 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/wtMDdxqBt6 — Sam (@SamCKx) September 29, 2026

3. Inspiring and heartfelt speech.Decent people will understand where he is coming from.Cold,heartless people will not. — richard (@rblockells1) September 29, 2026

4. Just a reminder that Andy Burnham is not just the Prime Minister of our country (even though it grinds your fucking gears that he is), he is also a man still grieving for his dad who died of dementia 15 days ago. Just try to remember that. pic.twitter.com/ueEbPLDeF9 — Poppy Lawrence (@PoppyJadeboo) September 29, 2026

5. Oh fuck off, Julia. Having empathy does not disqualify somebody from governing. Nor does talking about the death of your father magically turn a policy speech into therapy. Burnham spoke about his personal experience in the context of social care, while also setting out… — Gordon (@graphicgoggs) September 29, 2026

6. This is a very strange argument.

Nobody is suggesting bereavement should become government policy. That is a complete straw man.

Andy Burnham spoke about losing his father because politics is ultimately about human beings, not spreadsheets, soundbites and people performing… — rob thomas (@rapthomas35) September 29, 2026

7. You really are something. https://t.co/gml1wo2Tjx — blackbladder (BB) Rapscallion (@sincesixaneagle) September 29, 2026