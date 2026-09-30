Politics Andy burnham jacob rees-mogg Michael crick

Jacob Rees-Mogg was just schooled so brutally on his own GB News show that it should be made available on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2026

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To GB News now – no, stick with us – where Jacob Rees-Mogg was naturally unimpressed by anything Andy Burnham had to say in his first Labour conference speech as prime minister.

No news there then, obviously, but we mention it because journalist Michael Crick was on hand to provide a little balance and it’s fair to say he did more – so much more – than that.

And it’s surely one of the most entertaining exchanges we’ve seen on GB News. A low bar we know, but he cleared it by some distance.

So much to enjoy there but ‘your ridiculous monologue’ might be our favourite.

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @GBNEWS