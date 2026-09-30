Jacob Rees-Mogg was just schooled so brutally on his own GB News show that it should be made available on prescription

Politics Andy burnham jacob rees-mogg Michael crick

To GB News now – no, stick with us – where Jacob Rees-Mogg was naturally unimpressed by anything Andy Burnham had to say in his first Labour conference speech as prime minister.

No news there then, obviously, but we mention it because journalist Michael Crick was on hand to provide a little balance and it’s fair to say he did more – so much more – than that.

And it’s surely one of the most entertaining exchanges we’ve seen on GB News. A low bar we know, but he cleared it by some distance.

‘That is free market capitalism failing at its most.’ ‘Calm down gently.’ Journalist Michael Crick debates with Jacob Rees-Mogg about free market capitalism and Andy Burnham's Labour conference speech. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/GLPLGh7nR4 — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 29, 2026

So much to enjoy there but ‘your ridiculous monologue’ might be our favourite.

And these people surely said it best.

1. Michael Crick is in no mood for Jacob Rees-Mogg’s failed ideas wrapped in a posh accent. Superb. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/abCLhKsFvk — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 30, 2026

2. If only Tofflofty Cheese-Fogg had been an integral part of a party of government for 14 years that could have done something to reform the planning system and build the houses – council, social & private – that are sorely needed …………… — Danny Maertens (@MaertensDanny) September 30, 2026

4. This is an incredible interview by Michael Crick. https://t.co/9mbSDPOfhr — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 30, 2026

5. Crick is correct. Bunch of bootlickers and greedy selfish individualistic sociopaths backing social climber Rees-Mogg — Hazel *wanted 🌹got🥀* (@DebateHazel) September 30, 2026

6. ARROGANT SELF INTERESTED VICTORIAN PENCIL DOESNT GIVE A SHIT!!!! HES FINE THATS HIS ONLY INTEREST. DESPICABLE LITTLE SCROTE — LORIAGNE GLAUCOMA! NOT SHOUTING! (@Loriagne2) September 30, 2026

7. Michael Crick nails this and is right. And to all those saying ‘why is Burnham dragging up Thatcherism’ this is why. The Thatcher government poisoned the well, sold off council houses, North Sea Oil, our commonly owned utilities. They broke it. https://t.co/wEZk1kjv5L — Dr Wallace McDowell (@McDowellWallace) September 30, 2026

8. There’s a lot of logic and common sense here. And it’s all coming from Michael Crick — Charles Tansley (@SquareAlbert) September 30, 2026

Source @GBNEWS