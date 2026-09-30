Politics Andy burnham jacob rees-mogg Michael crick
Jacob Rees-Mogg was just schooled so brutally on his own GB News show that it should be made available on prescription
To GB News now – no, stick with us – where Jacob Rees-Mogg was naturally unimpressed by anything Andy Burnham had to say in his first Labour conference speech as prime minister.
No news there then, obviously, but we mention it because journalist Michael Crick was on hand to provide a little balance and it’s fair to say he did more – so much more – than that.
And it’s surely one of the most entertaining exchanges we’ve seen on GB News. A low bar we know, but he cleared it by some distance.
‘That is free market capitalism failing at its most.’
‘Calm down gently.’
Journalist Michael Crick debates with Jacob Rees-Mogg about free market capitalism and Andy Burnham's Labour conference speech.
📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/GLPLGh7nR4
— GB News (@GBNEWS) September 29, 2026
So much to enjoy there but ‘your ridiculous monologue’ might be our favourite.
And these people surely said it best.
Source @GBNEWS