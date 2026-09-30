Russell Crowe’s no-nonsense way of dealing with autograph hunters was already good but the final payoff was absolute Maximus

Celebrity Russell crowe

Hard to believe we know but no-one’s ever asked for our autograph but you can imagine it might get a little tiresome of you were someone of the stature of, say, Russell Crowe.

And we mention the great man because of this particular clip of the star dealing with autograph hunters that has just gone viral.

It tickled us in all the right places but the final payoff (you might have to turn the sound up) was absolute Maximus.

‘Russell Crowe, addressing fans who approached him in Paris to get an autograph, said: “Stay where you are. Don’t climb all over me. I’ll come to you. ‘The moment one of you acts like an asshole, I’ll just walk away.”

Russell Crowe, Paris'te imza almak için kendisine yaklaşan hayranlarına şöyle seslendi: "Olduğunuz yerde kalın. Üstüme çıkmayın. Ben sizin yanınıza geleceğim. İçinizden biri götlük yaptığı an çeker giderim." pic.twitter.com/BBEEDLPEBf — Kameo TR (@kameotr) September 30, 2026

Bravo, sir.

“Can you add Maximus?” “No” 🤣.’

@dusty_was_here

Not everyone appreciated it.

‘I love the man, tons of respect, but at that point, as a fan, I would just walk away.’

@CarlosCGascot

But they were wrong, surely?

‘There is absolutely nothing wrong here. Basically telling people to not act like an animals.’

@madwaynet ‘🤣 those aren’t fans — those are professional autograph hounds. They sell the shot after waiting outside the hotel for hours and days. U don’t think he doesn’t know the difference between genuine fans and these clowns??;

@tatidelfuego ‘I didn’t here a single thank you after he signed a few of them… did you?’

@YvesS374275

Source @kameotr