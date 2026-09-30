Global supplies of chinny reckon are in great demand over Nigel Farage’s claim that Reform would protect pensions – 17 highly sceptical responses

Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Labour’s conference ended yesterday with some policy announcements from Andy Burnham.

It was an emotional speech, in which he referred to the recent death of his father, the importance of good social care for the elderly and ill, and how determined he is to achieve that for everyone, free at the point of use.

One change would be to remove the pension triple lock.

🚨 BREAKING: Andy Burnham has pledged to scrap the state pension triple lock after the next election "From April 2030, we will adjust it. The state pension will continue to rise every year at least by prices or 2.5%" pic.twitter.com/lOXsXUKtEJ — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 29, 2026

In a snap YouGov poll, the prospect of losing one metric of calculating the pension but gaining universal social care won the day.

SNAP POLL / By 48% to 28%, Britons support Andy Burnham's proposal to change the triple lock in order to help fund part of a national care service pic.twitter.com/ErsXcAQQkC — YouGov (@YouGov) September 29, 2026

As with any proposal to cut back on future pension increases, it was a bit of an open goal for Labour’s opponents.

Andy Burnham wants to scrap the triple lock. Sign the petition to help us stop him 👇https://t.co/JqYXnEVGfX pic.twitter.com/VOxrKy8YDM — Conservatives (@Conservatives) September 29, 2026

Nigel Farage weighed in with a reminder of Reform’s current policy.

As ever, there was a video.

Labour are going after pensioners once again. Reform will protect your pension. pic.twitter.com/yJ4p1xZ23F — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 29, 2026

Which would all have carried more weight if Farage hadn’t been flip-flopping on the pension issue for some time. He’s been ‘open to debating’ the triple lock, vowing to keep it, calling pensions unaffordable, and touting pushing them back by several years to save money.

Never trust Farage position on anything So 2025 Farage shared concerns that pensions were unaffordable on a national level Then there was – decision on triple lock to be made nearer an election Then in April 2026 it was staying pic.twitter.com/mqGbKuvSa8 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 29, 2026

Nigel Farage is clear on a triple lock on pensions. pic.twitter.com/VjhiHGvMnm — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) September 29, 2026

Nigel Farage admitted that the cost of pensions are ‘unaffordable at a national level’ but has now committed to the triple lock after initially saying he wouldn’t.

How is he going to pay for it?

Possibly by raising the state pension age which he said is an“inevitably”#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/JIuhTDqTP7 — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 29, 2026

It was no surprise, then, that scepticism was high, and came with a side order of fact-checking.

1.

You’ll do nothing, because you’ll never be PM! https://t.co/3RBm8SojtN — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) September 29, 2026

2.

Andy Burnham is coming for your pension! By… er… increasing it by slightly less. Whereas Reform will scrap it completely. pic.twitter.com/sSwuVmAFCQ — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 29, 2026

3.

No you won’t, because you’re a fringe populist far right politician with only 8 MPs https://t.co/Lz875Y5an9 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 29, 2026

4.

The state pension is still going to INCREASE every single year you sad desperate fraud. https://t.co/7p7hHIWeJP — Sarah (@kokeshimum) September 29, 2026

5.

Whatever you think of Burnham's new pension policy (and it is pretty confusing) it in no way would "cut your pension". It will still go up by either the rate of inflation or 2.5% a year, and sometimes by more. https://t.co/kanfBr03yU — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 29, 2026

6.

Interesting. Burnham is proposing changes to the triple lock after 2030 to fund a national care service. Farage is promising vast spending cuts that independent experts say don’t add up 🙄 Farage, basically saying I don’t know how, but trust me 😂😂😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JpzW1Bx7Pw — Anita 💙 (@Neets21) September 29, 2026

7.

He’s going to make you pay for the NHS and sell your home for social care tho 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/rQoQ43uZ0q — The Accidental Disruptor (@The_A_Disruptor) September 29, 2026

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