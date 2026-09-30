Politics Andy burnham nigel farage

Global supplies of chinny reckon are in great demand over Nigel Farage’s claim that Reform would protect pensions – 17 highly sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2026

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Labour’s conference ended yesterday with some policy announcements from Andy Burnham.

It was an emotional speech, in which he referred to the recent death of his father, the importance of good social care for the elderly and ill, and how determined he is to achieve that for everyone, free at the point of use.

One change would be to remove the pension triple lock.

In a snap YouGov poll, the prospect of losing one metric of calculating the pension but gaining universal social care won the day.

As with any proposal to cut back on future pension increases, it was a bit of an open goal for Labour’s opponents.

Nigel Farage weighed in with a reminder of Reform’s current policy.

I will cut foreign aid, migrant welfare, welfare fraud, and mad net zero spending. Andy Burnham will cut your pension.

As ever, there was a video.

Which would all have carried more weight if Farage hadn’t been flip-flopping on the pension issue for some time. He’s been ‘open to debating’ the triple lock, vowing to keep it, calling pensions unaffordable, and touting pushing them back by several years to save money.

It was no surprise, then, that scepticism was high, and came with a side order of fact-checking.

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