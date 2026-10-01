US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth is creating the Office of Religious Affairs, and the US Constitution would like a quiet word – 21 alarmed responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 1st, 2026

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We cross now to the United States, where Pete Hegseth, the self-styled Secretary of War, has been making a fool of himself and the country with some grade A macho BS.

He took some of the military on a run …with flags.

If he wants to fight, he knows where Iran is. Well, he probably knows where Iran is. Okay, he almost certainly has no clue where Iran is, but satnav exists.

He set out the type of soldier he will accept. CW: transphobic slur included.

As if all that weren’t bad enough, he announced a new religious body for the Department of Defense – or War, as he would have us believe it’s now called. Spoiler alert – it can’t change its name without congressional approval, which it doesn’t have.

If only there were somebody who could read Hegseth the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which forbids the state from favouring a specific faith or obliging people to practise religion at all.

People weighed in with concern – and a degree of pisstaking.

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