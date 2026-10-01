Pete Hegseth is creating the Office of Religious Affairs, and the US Constitution would like a quiet word – 21 alarmed responses

US Pete hegseth

We cross now to the United States, where Pete Hegseth, the self-styled Secretary of War, has been making a fool of himself and the country with some grade A macho BS.

He took some of the military on a run …with flags.

We are a ridiculous country. https://t.co/vxqt230J6v — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 30, 2026

If he wants to fight, he knows where Iran is. Well, he probably knows where Iran is. Okay, he almost certainly has no clue where Iran is, but satnav exists.

Hegseth: With the sentiment of the 6th chapter of the book of Isaiah, Lord, here I am. Send me. Send me to fight the redcoats. Send me to fight the communists. Send me to fight the Islamists. Send me. pic.twitter.com/KMWuBvr1M8 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 30, 2026

He set out the type of soldier he will accept. CW: transphobic slur included.

.@SECWAR "It’s worth saying again so that the fake news understands it. We are no longer the woke department or the weak department… no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdoes, no wimps, no radicals—JUST WARRIORS." pic.twitter.com/6pGxRUK47r — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 30, 2026

As if all that weren’t bad enough, he announced a new religious body for the Department of Defense – or War, as he would have us believe it’s now called. Spoiler alert – it can’t change its name without congressional approval, which it doesn’t have.

Hegseth: "Today, at my direction, I'm establishing the Office of Religious Affairs. It will report straight to the top — a direct line to the secretary … as Psalm 33:12 extolls us, blessed is the nation in which God is the Lord" pic.twitter.com/YutqQAsqB3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026

If only there were somebody who could read Hegseth the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which forbids the state from favouring a specific faith or obliging people to practise religion at all.

People weighed in with concern – and a degree of pisstaking.

1. This is against everything the constitution stands for holy shit https://t.co/X1C1VUWVRk — mavsmarie (@mavsmarie) September 30, 2026

2. Can someone get this man a copy of the Constitution. Lots of pocket versions available. https://t.co/11ciaUfZWq — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) September 30, 2026

3. Marco Rubio: Iran is run by "religious fanatic lunatics" who "make policy decisions on the basis of pure theology" Meanwhile: https://t.co/g6Us2nkd9p — Covie (@covie_93) September 30, 2026

5. What’s the difference between this c^nt and the Ayatollah? https://t.co/jucDWLhtfj — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 30, 2026

7. This guy is literally out of control. It’s comical. It’s horrific. It’s disgusting. It’s unconstitutional https://t.co/2wD7LpkKPG — KellDA 2 (@KellDAChicago) September 30, 2026

8. I don’t want to hear about radical clerics abroad when we’ve got doomsday evangelicals running the government at home https://t.co/CBR5WzYi3P — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) September 30, 2026

10. The US Military will now be run by a cult. https://t.co/frbHHHZdKU — Dean Blundell🇨🇦 (@ItsDeanBlundell) September 30, 2026