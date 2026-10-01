Veteran broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen has died at the age of 86, sending this incredibly moving moment of TV history viral again

Celebrity Esther Rantzen

Dame Esther Rantzen has died at the age of 86, almost six decades after beginning a career in broadcasting that would see her become a household name.

Broadcaster and campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen has died at the age of 86. Her family said in a statement she was the “most wonderful mother” and “cherished grandmother” who will be remembered for her “endless capacity for joy”.https://t.co/DxvceciHlm pic.twitter.com/vKDOMZhGqX — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 30, 2026

She gained fame as the presenter of That’s Life!, the consumer affairs magazine series that used humour, as well as top-class investigative journalism, to present important and less serious issues to its viewers and combat fraudulent practices.

The programme’s features included quirky items from the news, suggestively shaped vegetables sent in by viewers, humorous poetry from the comedian Cyril Fletcher, and entertaining vox pops.

That's Life: The Dog Who Says "Sausages". pic.twitter.com/2K23IHcEg7 — Ian Visible 👀 (@Ian_Visible) September 30, 2026

It was partly Dame Esther’s encounters with child abuse stories through That’s Life! which led her to go on to found the Childline charity, which acted as a literal lifeline for abused and otherwise struggling children.

Having been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, she would become a vocal campaigner for changes to the law to allow assisted dying in the UK, which led to the bill which was once again rejected just a few weeks ago.

News of her death led to an avalanche of tributes across all media, including these.

1. Very sad to hear that Dame Esther Rantzen has died. Through her decades of campaigning, including founding Childline and The Silver Line, she changed countless lives and gave a voice to people who often went unheard. And I will always admire the characteristic courage and… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 30, 2026

2. Thank you Dame Esther Rantzen for all you did for the country, and personally for all you did to open the doors for someone like me. Esther was an inspiration. Firstly as a a consumer journalist. She pioneered mass reach programming with a campaigning bent, something I've tried… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 30, 2026

3. RIP Dame Esther Rantzen, a trailblazer in the golden age of TV, who could have been the 1st female Controller @BBCOne but chose to stick with That's Life, the show that combined campaigning journalism, wonky vegetables & the dog that said sausageshttps://t.co/7Q4Y7YGYeE — Katie Razzall (@katierazz) September 30, 2026

4. Another lovely person gone. Esther Rantzen was a delightful, supportive colleague and a great campaigner. We’ll all miss her. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) September 30, 2026

5. Dame Esther Rantzen

RIP. What a difference she made. — Nicky Campbell (@NickyAACampbell) September 30, 2026

6. Raising my glass to the memory of Esther Rantzen – pioneer of consumer journalism, brilliant TV producer/presenter, campaigner with few equals (Childline, Silverline: what a legacy!),fun friend for more than 50 years. (She sweetly agreed to do my podcast even when Ill. The best.) pic.twitter.com/Oe3Heulh7y — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 30, 2026

7. So sad to hear of the death of Esther Rantzen. A great broadcaster, journalist & campaigner. Her Childline helped so many children in distress & Silverline was aimed at older people suffering isolation. Esther fought to the end for assisted dying, but was unsuccessful. RIP Esther pic.twitter.com/PdMSZ0sIAh — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) September 30, 2026

8. Dame Esther Rantzen was a national treasure and a brave campaigner for what she believed in. Millions of children have been helped by the charity she founded. I’ll be holding her and her family in my prayers tonight. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 30, 2026

One of the thousands of tributes came from the Labour peer Sir Alf Dubs, who came to the UK at the age of six in 1939 from what was then Czechoslovakia, travelling on the Kindertransport arranged by Nicholas Winton.

I'm so very sad to hear of the death of Esther Ranzen who played an important role in reuniting me with Nicky Winton – the man who saved my life.

It's so desperately sad that she couldn't choose assisted dying as was her wish.

BBC News – https://t.co/3MPoI1Tluz — Alf Dubs (@AlfDubs) September 30, 2026

The intervention of Nicholas Winton to arrange the rehousing in the UK of 669 children fleeing from the Nazis was the subject of arguably the greatest moment in That’s Life! history, and Dame Esther’s death caused people to share the clip again.

Goodbye to Dame Esther Rantzen.

Thanks for this all time great TV moment… pic.twitter.com/GkrCh897Ft — Matthew Lumby (@MatthewLumby) September 30, 2026

Even with a catalogue of ground-breaking TV to remember her by, it’s fitting that the founder of Childline and one of the most renowned Jewish figures in TV should be so widely associated with such a moving tribute to the capacity of humans to support others.

Dame Esther Rantzen. 1940 to 1986. May her memory be a blessing.

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