US donald trump

Donald Trump unveiled a new and utterly baffling way of standing, sending the internet into a hilarious frenzy of speculation – 18 funniest reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 1st, 2026

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We’ve grown used to the unusal stances of Donald Trump. Not political stances – we’ll never get used to the idea that five-year-olds should go hungry because Doge cut their food stamps, while every raised surface in Washington DC needs to be plastered in gold leaf.

No, the stance we’ve accepted is this weird tilt in how the president stands.

However, during a White House press briefing on Wednesday, he somehow managed to stand in an even odder way than usual, leaving people baffled – and wincing at the thought of what’s going on with his knees. Check this out.

We get that he’s 80 and overweight, so nobody’s expecting him to be an athlete, but tweeters had some thoughts. Quite a lot of thoughts, in fact – some slightly NSFW.

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