Donald Trump unveiled a new and utterly baffling way of standing, sending the internet into a hilarious frenzy of speculation – 18 funniest reactions
We’ve grown used to the unusal stances of Donald Trump. Not political stances – we’ll never get used to the idea that five-year-olds should go hungry because Doge cut their food stamps, while every raised surface in Washington DC needs to be plastered in gold leaf.
No, the stance we’ve accepted is this weird tilt in how the president stands.
Trump leaning forward again pic.twitter.com/33NvVXQo3p
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 7, 2026
Are these toe pads to prevent Trump leaning forward in his videos? pic.twitter.com/KNx89CNyAY
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 22, 2023
However, during a White House press briefing on Wednesday, he somehow managed to stand in an even odder way than usual, leaving people baffled – and wincing at the thought of what’s going on with his knees. Check this out.
Trump is standing like no human has ever stood before pic.twitter.com/WTLmvBOeKu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026
We get that he’s 80 and overweight, so nobody’s expecting him to be an athlete, but tweeters had some thoughts. Quite a lot of thoughts, in fact – some slightly NSFW.