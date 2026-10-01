Donald Trump unveiled a new and utterly baffling way of standing, sending the internet into a hilarious frenzy of speculation – 18 funniest reactions

US donald trump

We’ve grown used to the unusal stances of Donald Trump. Not political stances – we’ll never get used to the idea that five-year-olds should go hungry because Doge cut their food stamps, while every raised surface in Washington DC needs to be plastered in gold leaf.

No, the stance we’ve accepted is this weird tilt in how the president stands.

Trump leaning forward again pic.twitter.com/33NvVXQo3p — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 7, 2026

Are these toe pads to prevent Trump leaning forward in his videos? pic.twitter.com/KNx89CNyAY — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 22, 2023

However, during a White House press briefing on Wednesday, he somehow managed to stand in an even odder way than usual, leaving people baffled – and wincing at the thought of what’s going on with his knees. Check this out.

Trump is standing like no human has ever stood before pic.twitter.com/WTLmvBOeKu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026

We get that he’s 80 and overweight, so nobody’s expecting him to be an athlete, but tweeters had some thoughts. Quite a lot of thoughts, in fact – some slightly NSFW.

1. It's like he's playing some bizarre game of twister by himself https://t.co/b7wFrysQ1R — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) September 30, 2026

2. Ok, what the hell is going on with his legs? https://t.co/ocxxDtM83L — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 30, 2026

3. DONALD TRUMP IS A GENIUS, WE ALL KNOW THAT. BUT WHEN YOU STAND LIKE THIS, IT ADDS STABILITY TO YOUR STANCE. AND YOU BECOME A STABLE GENIUS. https://t.co/5HjIz6Z0SA — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 30, 2026

4. I’ve seen sway-backed, knock-kneed, pigeon-toed and slew-footed. I don’t know what the hell that is. https://t.co/tuZB2srTPG — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) September 30, 2026

6. Did they replace his legs with stilts? https://t.co/aLdOEETOmJ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 30, 2026

7. He’s got the anterior pelvic tilt to show off that big ol booty 🤤 Gym girlies know… https://t.co/NZXtQQp7ec — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) September 30, 2026

8. He stands like a deer that just got hit by a car https://t.co/52uKuZTeEe — Jack Cocchiarella 🌹 (@JDCocchiarella) September 30, 2026