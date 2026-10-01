Donald Trump’s trade secretary just lowered the bar for publicly kissing his big ass and the internet nearly died of second hand shame

Politics donald trump howard lutnick US

There’s nothing in America that can’t be achieved with the right amount of hard work. As long as all of that hard work is focused directly on slinging third grade teacher-level praise at the President.

Donald Trump’s hand-picked Secretary of Commerce leads the pack when it comes to heaping compliments on his dear leader. Howard Lutnick took things to a new level this week with this gross display of groveling.

Lutnick: "I have the best job, because I get to sit and watch Donald J Trump make the coolest deals I've ever seen in my life. And I have the best time doing it." pic.twitter.com/tUbmi7PXPi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026

As if this embarrassing display of fealty isn’t degrading enough, Trump couldn’t even stay awake through Lutnick’s sycophancy.

surreal scenes — Trump is out while Howard Lutnick frantically glazes him pic.twitter.com/PW7T6FMQbk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2026

Trump may have conked out during the shameless ass-kissing, but the rest of the internet did not and they voiced their second hand embarrassment in the replies.

1. They don’t call him Nutlick for no reason. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) September 30, 2026

2. Nutlick licking nuts https://t.co/LnpsbT9RpT — Jiggly News 🇨🇦 (@JigglyPants44) September 30, 2026

3. Whatever Trump has on Howard Nutlick must be breathtakingly serious. Wow. Imagine being a titan of industry and debasing yourself for this unserious orange assclown. — Comedy of Things (@ComedyOfThings) September 30, 2026

4. He always puts him to sleep. You over did it, Nutlick. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 30, 2026

5. Unbelievable. The Republican party will never recover from this for decades.. — Ab Gamble 🇨🇦, grateful Canadian.. (@AbGamble1) October 1, 2026

6. Nutlick: Serial liar, serial grifter, monstrous human being. https://t.co/XLyyCfQ8Tc — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 30, 2026