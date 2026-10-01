Politics donald trump howard lutnick US

Donald Trump’s trade secretary just lowered the bar for publicly kissing his big ass and the internet nearly died of second hand shame

Saul Hutson. Updated October 1st, 2026

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There’s nothing in America that can’t be achieved with the right amount of hard work. As long as all of that hard work is focused directly on slinging third grade teacher-level praise at the President.

Donald Trump’s hand-picked Secretary of Commerce leads the pack when it comes to heaping compliments on his dear leader. Howard Lutnick took things to a new level this week with this gross display of groveling.

As if this embarrassing display of fealty isn’t degrading enough, Trump couldn’t even stay awake through Lutnick’s sycophancy.

Trump may have conked out during the shameless ass-kissing, but the rest of the internet did not and they voiced their second hand embarrassment in the replies.

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