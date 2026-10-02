Politics Question Time Suella Braverman
The only thing better than Miatta Fahnbulleh’s side-eye was her succinct takedown of Suella Braverman
This week’s Question Time was a lively one, with Reform’s Suella Braverman going on the offensive from the start. She tried to suggest that the audience were biased against her, and got put in her place by Fiona Bruce.
Suella Braverman is fact checked live on #bbcqt by Fiona Bruce. pic.twitter.com/I90w7M3t8v
— Mike H (@mikoh123) October 1, 2026
Things didn’t get any better for her as the debate continued. The first question of the night was this –
‘Is changing the state pension a betrayal of older generations?’
Labour’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Miatta Fahnbulleh, defended the party’s policy of adjusting the triple lock in the next parliament – assuming they get voted back in – and she was followed by Braverman, who went straight to fearmongering.
Watch Miatta Fahnbulleh’s response.
Miatta Fahnbulleh to Suella Braverman
As she was spouting her usual nonsense
"it’s really important we don’t make things up"#bbcqt @Miatsf pic.twitter.com/AU8O3gFVGF
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 1, 2026
We knew what was coming when she did this.
The round of applause in the studio was echoed online.
Let’s not forget how fiscally responsible Suella Braverman was when she had her hands on the purse strings.
Source Narinder Kaur Image Screengrab