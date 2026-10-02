The only thing better than Miatta Fahnbulleh’s side-eye was her succinct takedown of Suella Braverman

Politics Question Time Suella Braverman

This week’s Question Time was a lively one, with Reform’s Suella Braverman going on the offensive from the start. She tried to suggest that the audience were biased against her, and got put in her place by Fiona Bruce.

Suella Braverman is fact checked live on #bbcqt by Fiona Bruce. pic.twitter.com/I90w7M3t8v — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 1, 2026

Things didn’t get any better for her as the debate continued. The first question of the night was this –

‘Is changing the state pension a betrayal of older generations?’

Labour’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Miatta Fahnbulleh, defended the party’s policy of adjusting the triple lock in the next parliament – assuming they get voted back in – and she was followed by Braverman, who went straight to fearmongering.

Watch Miatta Fahnbulleh’s response.

Miatta Fahnbulleh to Suella Braverman

As she was spouting her usual nonsense "it’s really important we don’t make things up"#bbcqt @Miatsf pic.twitter.com/AU8O3gFVGF — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 1, 2026

We knew what was coming when she did this.

The round of applause in the studio was echoed online.

1. Congratulations to Suella Braverman for her Question Time appearance – I didn't think it was possible for her to come across as any more deranged and stupid than usual, but she somehow managed it.#bbcqt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 1, 2026

2. Oh dear – owned again 🤣🤣 https://t.co/o4LRxQbca9 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 1, 2026

3. Beautifully done https://t.co/zS8FoyPzZc — Daniel York Loh (@DanielYorkLoh) October 1, 2026

4. That side eye/nod to the audience is a dead giveaway of how much rubbish Braverman spouts…😂😂😂 https://t.co/JSg57fheNm — The Book Rest (@TheBookRest) October 1, 2026

5. Just more Embarrassment for these failed Tory’s at reform https://t.co/H37lqkFdlx — Grumpy Gardener (@GrumpyGardener9) October 1, 2026

6. She's an idiot, a liar, and seems confused about what words mean. https://t.co/eFTkFCj7Yx — Alex S 🇬🇧🚵‍♂️ #FBPA (@2ears2wheels) October 2, 2026

7. 'Miatta Fahnbulleh to Suella Braverman – " it’s really important we don’t make things up" '

Well that's Suella fucked then. — CheesyChallenge (@TedMaul13) October 1, 2026

8. She was absolutely owned on @bbcquestiontime tonight. It was almost too cruel to watch. — Ben Solomon (@BenSolo05945228) October 1, 2026

9. It is astonishing how someone so stupid could fail upwards so much to reach an advanced level in not one, but two professions (law and public service). More cynical minds than mine might point out they are both professions that require a certain degree of dishonesty, but still.. — Nick Boocock (@nickboocock) October 1, 2026

10. Braverman owned in the first 8 minutes. Miatta Fahnbulleh 'it's very important that we don't make things up' And the audience goes wild. Braverman is a fucking idiot. Reform are finished. #bbcqt — The Receipts UK ♿ (@david_hollas) October 1, 2026

11. She has always been somewhat vacuous … should be nowhere near politics … actually no-one in Reform should be anywhere near politics. — Stuart Bourne (@stalwartfilms) October 1, 2026

12. Usual misinformation from Reform — Rogo💙 (@RogerMa12262416) October 1, 2026

13. Suella Braverman is coming across as unhinged on Question Time. The thought of these cranks getting into power is chilling. — Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) October 1, 2026

14. If you want to know why it's so rare that Reform put up one of their actual MP's for Question Time, watch Suella Braverman's performance on tonight's episode. #bbcqt — The_Moron_Hunter (@TheMoronHunter1) October 1, 2026

Let’s not forget how fiscally responsible Suella Braverman was when she had her hands on the purse strings.

This idiot was sending immigrants to Rwanda at a cost of £1.8m per person BTW and wants to start again if Reform gets in. — MG (@ToDareIsToDo73) October 1, 2026

Source Narinder Kaur Image Screengrab