‘What’s an obscure item you own that 99.9% of the population does not have?’ – 22 weird and wonderful possessions

Weird World r/AskReddit

We live in a world of rampant consumerism, which means that the vast majority of our possessions are exactly the same as everyone else’s.

Yes, it’s a bit embarrassing when you realise your friends’ houses are cookie-cutter versions of yours because they kitted out the whole place from IKEA too.

But, very occasionally we end up with an object that is truly unique, and all the more precious for that.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after inthemix8080 posed this question:

What’s an obsure item you own that you’re sure 99.99% of the population does not have?

And it turns out that there are some true one-off things still out there for us to treasure, like these…

1.

‘A letter from Winston Churchill calling my great grandfather a moron.’

–CaptainFartHole

2.

‘I once found a DVD in a Swedish flea market. A DVD of Lord of the Rings that one Russian guy has dubbed over himself. Only him, all the voices. He has also added music. When the Black Riders goes in to The Prancing Pony in search of the hobbits, he has chosen to add a Rammstein track. Works far better than it has any right what so ever to do.’

–Organisktavfall

3.

‘I have an anvil in my living room.

It was my great great grandfather’s. He was a blacksmith. When he died my great grandmother made my great grandfather break in and steal it before any of her siblings could claim it. It is one of the handful of things I got from my grandfather. It is odd, but also awesome and a very cat resistant tchotchke.’

–brufleth

4.

‘A personal letter from Sir David Attenborough as he knew my uncle.’

–Ok_Purple53

5.

‘A ticket for the Titanic. My great great grandfather was supposed to be on board but missed the voyage because he was sick and had to stay back in Europe.’

–rift_in_the_warp

6.

‘An Olympic torch from the 2012 London Olympic Games. I was a torchbearer when I was 15 and still have the torch in pride of place in my living room.’

–Karl-largerfelds-cat

7.

‘I don’t own any bibles, but I have the Hawaiian translation version that the Mormons (I think) published, all in pidgin, calls, “Da Jesus Book.”’

–Goongagalunga

8.

‘A series of correspondence between my grandmother and Harper Lee. They were good friends.’

–tuscaloser

9.

‘I have an original page of the London Gazette, November 1666 that mentions the Black Plague and the Great Fire.’

–cwsjr2323

10.

‘I’m one of the approximately 0.036% of the population worldwide that holds an Amateur Radio License. Not quite 99.99, but close enough at 99.954%’

–PaltryPanda

11.

‘This is my kidney stone. There are many like it, but this one is mine.’

–Tudar87