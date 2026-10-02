Celebrity Traitors is back, and Richard E Grant may have already bagged the unbeatable moment of the series – 24 five-star reviews (with spoilers)
Celebrity Traitors exploded back onto our screens on Thursday night – at one point, quite literally. If you haven’t watched it yet – and intend to – turn back now. Here be spoilers.
The twenty-one celebrities playing cat and mouse in the Scottish Highlands under Claudia Winkleman’s mischievous eye include Richard E Grant,
Julie Hesmondhalgh, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Amol Rajan, and Jerry Hall.
Tweeters assembled ahead of the eight o’clock launch.
The whole UK arriving on Twitter for the start of the celebrity traitors.#Thetraitors #Celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/0tmSO8tdbv
— MK202312 (@MN456782) October 1, 2026
They understood the assignment – as did Claudia, who gave us an instantly iconic entrance.
SCREAMING. We are so back #CelebrityTraitors https://t.co/dwARP1svgT pic.twitter.com/TLcK250ZRQ
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 1, 2026
We were introduced to the line-up in the chapel, where actor Julie Hesmondhalgh made herself a shoo-in for ‘Contestant most likely to start asking for autographs’, as well as being tasked with alloting the first two protective shields, having been voted the most trustworthy.
She kept one for herself, naturally, and also gave Joe Lycett immunity from murder.
Me 0.3 seconds after being offered a biscuit #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/WsMYYVJBle
— Joezempic 💉 (@JoeWritesThings) October 1, 2026
Despite it only being episode one, it’s quite possible that we’ve already seen the moment of the series, and the spectacular twist arrived just after Claudia had selected Maya Jama and Richard E Grant to be the first two Traitors.
Sometimes, it’s obvious when a TV clip is destined for greatness, and this is one of those times.
ARRRRRGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHH #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/SdhPXqRfqo
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 1, 2026
Twitter, like the temporary inhabitants of Ardross Castle, lost its tiny mind.