Celebrity Traitors is back, and Richard E Grant may have already bagged the unbeatable moment of the series – 24 five-star reviews (with spoilers)

Entertainment The Traitors tv

Celebrity Traitors exploded back onto our screens on Thursday night – at one point, quite literally. If you haven’t watched it yet – and intend to – turn back now. Here be spoilers.

The twenty-one celebrities playing cat and mouse in the Scottish Highlands under Claudia Winkleman’s mischievous eye include Richard E Grant,

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Amol Rajan, and Jerry Hall.

Tweeters assembled ahead of the eight o’clock launch.

The whole UK arriving on Twitter for the start of the celebrity traitors.#Thetraitors #Celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/0tmSO8tdbv — MK202312 (@MN456782) October 1, 2026

They understood the assignment – as did Claudia, who gave us an instantly iconic entrance.

We were introduced to the line-up in the chapel, where actor Julie Hesmondhalgh made herself a shoo-in for ‘Contestant most likely to start asking for autographs’, as well as being tasked with alloting the first two protective shields, having been voted the most trustworthy.

She kept one for herself, naturally, and also gave Joe Lycett immunity from murder.

Me 0.3 seconds after being offered a biscuit #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/WsMYYVJBle — Joezempic 💉 (@JoeWritesThings) October 1, 2026

Despite it only being episode one, it’s quite possible that we’ve already seen the moment of the series, and the spectacular twist arrived just after Claudia had selected Maya Jama and Richard E Grant to be the first two Traitors.

Sometimes, it’s obvious when a TV clip is destined for greatness, and this is one of those times.

Twitter, like the temporary inhabitants of Ardross Castle, lost its tiny mind.

1. NOT RICHARD TELLING EVERYONE HE'S A TRAITOR #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/LznLqLPixJ — Tanka Jahari (@jodileighbee) October 1, 2026

2. Only on the #CelebrityTraitors can people not believe that someone is a Traitor after they admitted that they were a Traitor — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 1, 2026

3. Richard E Grant admitting that he's a traitor and realising nobody thought he was joking #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/kB3FkupW9n — Mark Peel (@MCJPeel) October 1, 2026

4. Richard E. Grant breaking the rules of being a traitor before he even heard them from Claudia 😂#TheCelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors #CelebrityTraitors #CelebTraitors pic.twitter.com/MkYg9e1xhj — Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@dw_097) October 1, 2026

5. #CelebrityTraitors Richard reminds me of Sideshow Bob – a musical loving, singing, dancing, raucous laughing psychopath. — Wonder Woman 🦨 💨 (@wonder_o_woman) October 1, 2026

6. I didn’t think anyone could be more obvious than Alan and then Richard happened😭😭 #CelebrityTraitors — Ella🍒 (@muwfc1) October 1, 2026

7. Richard E Grant admitting to everyone he's a traitor #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/oa3OxIusyU — Mark Peel (@MCJPeel) October 1, 2026

8. I KNEW Richard E Grant would be a legend at this. He just knows how to play this. He’s the best double bluffer there could ever possibly be.#thecelebritytraitors #celebritytraitors — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) October 1, 2026

9. everyone hearing richard e grant immediately say he’s a traitor #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/x4BSDoG4wo — designercocaine (@designercocaine) October 1, 2026