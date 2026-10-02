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Celebrity Traitors is back, and Richard E Grant may have already bagged the unbeatable moment of the series – 24 five-star reviews (with spoilers)

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2026

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Celebrity Traitors exploded back onto our screens on Thursday night – at one point, quite literally. If you haven’t watched it yet – and intend to – turn back now. Here be spoilers.

The twenty-one celebrities playing cat and mouse in the Scottish Highlands under Claudia Winkleman’s mischievous eye include Richard E Grant,
Julie Hesmondhalgh, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Amol Rajan, and Jerry Hall.

Tweeters assembled ahead of the eight o’clock launch.

They understood the assignment – as did Claudia, who gave us an instantly iconic entrance.

We were introduced to the line-up in the chapel, where actor Julie Hesmondhalgh made herself a shoo-in for ‘Contestant most likely to start asking for autographs’, as well as being tasked with alloting the first two protective shields, having been voted the most trustworthy.

She kept one for herself, naturally, and also gave Joe Lycett immunity from murder.

Despite it only being episode one, it’s quite possible that we’ve already seen the moment of the series, and the spectacular twist arrived just after Claudia had selected Maya Jama and Richard E Grant to be the first two Traitors.

Sometimes, it’s obvious when a TV clip is destined for greatness, and this is one of those times.

Twitter, like the temporary inhabitants of Ardross Castle, lost its tiny mind.

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