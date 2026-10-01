Politics AI donald trump elon musk
Elon Musk claimed that AI will make us all rich and got dragged to the bank and back in the replies – 17 withering takedowns
Of all the condescendingly idiotic things Elon Musk has said over the years, this might be the most mortifying.
Musk was at the White House alongside the other geekiest, and richest, minds in tech to draft a plan for policing artificial intelligence. After putting together a typo-filled, “morally” binding “constitution” for AI, Musk and Trump did what they really came to do: talk at reporters while cutting off their questions.
When pressed on how AI might impact jobs, healthcare, and income inequality, Musk promised nothing but unlimited prosperity.
🚨 ELON MUSK JUST STOOD NEXT TO TRUMP AND PROMISED EVERYONE ON EARTH A HIGH INCOME.
Not universal BASIC income.
Universal HIGH income.
His exact words at the White House:
"By FAR the most likely outcome is an AGE OF ABUNDANCE where we don't have just universal basic income,… pic.twitter.com/3nJYcL8MHm
— Whale News Daily (@WhaleNewsDaily) September 30, 2026
If that sounds unrealistic, that’s because it is. Musk offered no details, timeline, or infrastructure for how any of this would actually happen. He was then cut off by Trump because the President hadn’t been the center of attention for over a minute.
To say the response online was skeptical is an understatement.