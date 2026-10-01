Elon Musk claimed that AI will make us all rich and got dragged to the bank and back in the replies – 17 withering takedowns

Politics AI donald trump elon musk

Of all the condescendingly idiotic things Elon Musk has said over the years, this might be the most mortifying.

Musk was at the White House alongside the other geekiest, and richest, minds in tech to draft a plan for policing artificial intelligence. After putting together a typo-filled, “morally” binding “constitution” for AI, Musk and Trump did what they really came to do: talk at reporters while cutting off their questions.

When pressed on how AI might impact jobs, healthcare, and income inequality, Musk promised nothing but unlimited prosperity.

🚨 ELON MUSK JUST STOOD NEXT TO TRUMP AND PROMISED EVERYONE ON EARTH A HIGH INCOME. Not universal BASIC income. Universal HIGH income. His exact words at the White House: "By FAR the most likely outcome is an AGE OF ABUNDANCE where we don't have just universal basic income,… pic.twitter.com/3nJYcL8MHm — Whale News Daily (@WhaleNewsDaily) September 30, 2026

If that sounds unrealistic, that’s because it is. Musk offered no details, timeline, or infrastructure for how any of this would actually happen. He was then cut off by Trump because the President hadn’t been the center of attention for over a minute.

To say the response online was skeptical is an understatement.

1. You're a fucking imbecile if you think these billionaires are working around the clock to increase your income. — Nebula (@NebulaXUN) September 30, 2026

2. The guy who won’t let his employees unionize is going to suddenly decide to pay you a high income when he doesn’t need you at all? — Joseph Mothers (@JosephMothers2) September 30, 2026

3. Translation: Please accept another pipe dream about a utopia to buy us more time to finalize our dystopia. — n_martley (@martley_n) September 30, 2026

4. this must be so exciting if ur stupid as hell https://t.co/Qq44n9sMUx — Dr. Crud (smells great) (@RaptorBreath) September 30, 2026

5. A universal high income will NOT happen but they will tell you it will, so you accept all their data centers and plans to automate almost all jobs. https://t.co/ZJRtazRdDA — Golden Phoenix (@Golden_Phoenix) September 30, 2026

6. guys come on i promise just keep giving us your money and let us take your jobs come on guys you can trust us just a little more money just a few more jobs come on everyone please https://t.co/BO38N7VLvH — just a girl (@sammycore333) September 30, 2026