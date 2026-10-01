US Brits

This American mocked Brits for saying ‘washing-up liquid’ and these 18 comebacks will make you proud to be British

Poke Staff. Updated October 1st, 2026

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We feature no end of transatlantic confusion – and sometimes just plain old conflict – on these pages, but this one really is a classic of the genre.

It’s a tweet that went viral – so very viral – a little while back about Brits’ penchant for saying ‘washing up liquid’ rather than – stand by your beds – ‘dish soap’.

A few people had other Britishisms to bring to everyone’s attention.

But, of course, the British weren’t prepared to take the diss lying down and these 18 transatlantic pushbacks totally cleaned up.

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