Politics gmb Kate garraway Suella Braverman
Kate Garraway burst Suella Braverman’s hypocritical migration bubble in four words flat and it was just magnificent
To ITV’s Good Morning Britain now, where Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Suella Braverman was in the studio to big up her memoirs about growing up in Thatcher’s Britain and rising up the ranks to be a minister in one of the least effective governments in living memory.
And during this particular exchange she looked back to when her relatives first came to Britain back in the time of the British Empire, which Braverman said had been given something of a bad rep.
And kudos to presenter Kate Garraway who let her wang on … and on, before bursting her hypocritical bubble in four words flat.
"So you're pro-migration?"
Reform UK's Suella Braverman says her family benefitted 'hugely' from the British Empire #gmb pic.twitter.com/Y8pAGVxMC0
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 1, 2026
Suella Braverman on GMB this morning, yapping on excitedly about how she LOVES the British Empire, how her cousin comes over as an immigrant and how her family all benefited blah blah
Kate Garraway quips "So you're PRO immigration?"
Braverman laughs nervously "not today in… pic.twitter.com/eEXv8dtck3
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 1, 2026
Absolute scenes!
And these people surely said it best.
Source @GMB H/T @narindertweets