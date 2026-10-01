Kate Garraway burst Suella Braverman’s hypocritical migration bubble in four words flat and it was just magnificent

Politics gmb Kate garraway Suella Braverman

To ITV’s Good Morning Britain now, where Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Suella Braverman was in the studio to big up her memoirs about growing up in Thatcher’s Britain and rising up the ranks to be a minister in one of the least effective governments in living memory.

And during this particular exchange she looked back to when her relatives first came to Britain back in the time of the British Empire, which Braverman said had been given something of a bad rep.

And kudos to presenter Kate Garraway who let her wang on … and on, before bursting her hypocritical bubble in four words flat.

"So you're pro-migration?" Reform UK's Suella Braverman says her family benefitted 'hugely' from the British Empire #gmb pic.twitter.com/Y8pAGVxMC0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 1, 2026

Suella Braverman on GMB this morning, yapping on excitedly about how she LOVES the British Empire, how her cousin comes over as an immigrant and how her family all benefited blah blah Kate Garraway quips "So you're PRO immigration?" Braverman laughs nervously "not today in… pic.twitter.com/eEXv8dtck3 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 1, 2026

Absolute scenes!

And these people surely said it best.

1. Suella Braverman on GMB this morning, yapping on excitedly about how she LOVES the British Empire, how her cousin comes over as an immigrant and how her family all benefited blah blah Kate Garraway quips "So you're PRO immigration?" Braverman laughs nervously "not today in… pic.twitter.com/eEXv8dtck3 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 1, 2026

2. I find this woman distinctively odd. Singing the praises of what apparently made Britain great, but then in one fell swoop saying that simply doesn't apply anymore 🤔 Well done Kate for the quick quip 👏 — 🇮🇪 Your, you're, there, their, they're (@Bobster_abc) October 1, 2026

3. So she’s all for migration when it benefited her, her family, and her country of origin. When others want to do exactly the same thing in this modern day, it’s “illegal immigration” — Duke of Peckham (Bears 2-1) 🐻⬇️ (@dukeofpeckham) October 1, 2026

4. The most useless of "useful idiots"! She idolises people who hate her, it's just sad and pathetic really — Keith (@lordsidcup) October 1, 2026

5. What an absolute idiot Braverman is she and her family have benefited from all the immigration rules she wants to remove https://t.co/nkRUBHCnoJ — Nelly (@elephant22221) October 1, 2026

6. She is an utter excuse and an embarrassment — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) October 1, 2026

7. "Fuck you, I got mine" – Suella Braverman. https://t.co/XjkBBBhaW0 — Peril Pending (@PerilPending) October 1, 2026

8. She is so pathetic From a migrant family, she also benefitted from the EU and freedom of movement and Erasmus She also blames the Tories when she was in charge of immigration……. https://t.co/9EuhPjcfeP — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 1, 2026

Source @GMB H/T @narindertweets