Politics gmb Kate garraway Suella Braverman

Kate Garraway burst Suella Braverman’s hypocritical migration bubble in four words flat and it was just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated October 1st, 2026

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To ITV’s Good Morning Britain now, where Reform UK-er and Tory turncoat Suella Braverman was in the studio to big up her memoirs about growing up in Thatcher’s Britain and rising up the ranks to be a minister in one of the least effective governments in living memory.

And during this particular exchange she looked back to when her relatives first came to Britain back in the time of the British Empire, which Braverman said had been given something of a bad rep.

And kudos to presenter Kate Garraway who let her wang on … and on, before bursting her hypocritical bubble in four words flat.

Absolute scenes!

And these people surely said it best.

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Source @GMB H/T @narindertweets