Richard Keys tried to take revenge on Liam Gallagher over the Man City fallout but the joke was still very much on him

Celebrity liam gallagher man city Richard keys

It’s the only sports story in town right now as Manchester City wait to find out just how severe a punishment they will face after being found guilty of a mountain of serious financial breaches.

One person who was keen to tell everyone how he wasn’t surprised was Richard Keys, who older readers might remember from his days on Sky Sports before his ignominious fall from grace.

Here is Keys telling his old buddy Andy Gray all about it, and in the process trying to get one over on Man City superfan Liam Gallagher.

Except we reckon the joke was still very much on Keys, and we can’t watch this enough.

Just in case you were wondering precisely when Gallagher called him a ‘spunk bubble’ …

ZIP IT YOU YA SPUNKBUBBLE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 8, 2026

… and we’re delighted to say the Oasis man brought things bang up to date.

Hes a HAIRY LITTLE GOBLIN SHIT CUNT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2026

Right up there with the very best Oasis lyrics. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted among Gallagher (and not so Gallagher) fans.

1. trying to work on an assignment right now and this guy just won’t stop fucking TWEETING https://t.co/6g9Ma4zZSN — molly is seeing oasis! (@w_onderwalls) October 1, 2026

2. is this your new favourite insult or is it still SPUNK BUBBLE — Alice 🪕 (@alicesuth11) October 1, 2026

4. God that hilarious. Liam you are priceless. — Carla (@CJBolding) October 1, 2026

5. But what do you really think? — Andy 🐼 🏆 (@leazesender_) October 1, 2026