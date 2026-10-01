This looks like George Osborne has just found out how the triple lock works, 16 years after he launched it

Politics ed balls George Osborne

The former political opponents Ed Balls and George Osborne now have a podcast together, named Political Currency.

The two former chancellors don’t solely talk about finance, but it’s often at the heart of their discussions, and their recent dissection of Andy Burnham’s conference performance included their take on his remarks about changing the pensions triple lock.

Here’s Ed Balls explaining to the man who introduced the triple lock policy how the wage increase guarantee could quickly become unaffordable, and there was something about Osborne’s reaction that raised suspicions.

Heartwarming. Former Chancellor has compound interest explained to him and it finally clicks. pic.twitter.com/W0Pk9pADhM — Cromwell's Redoubt (@CromRedoubt) September 30, 2026

Although that’s not actually compound interest, it’s certainly a concept you’d expect Osborne to have grasped at least before he launched the policy, and people weren’t convinced he had.

1. Ever since Sherlock Holmes the British have always had a soft spot for the gentleman amateur. Can we finally agree that soft spot should be somewhere in the Flow Country https://t.co/51y4Ba7xf1 — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) October 1, 2026

3. "man who burnt house down has fire explained to him" — The Pint (@ReadThePint) October 1, 2026

4. “Ah…” at the end 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🙄 — Helen Cliff (@cllrhelencliff) October 1, 2026

5. Osborne is economically illiterate….cutting government investment at a time of collapsing private demand and 1% long term yields – the guy is an idiot. — Stephen Laughton 🇺🇦 (@StevoLaughton) September 30, 2026

6. I believe the phrase rhymes with *clucking bell* https://t.co/YnUwdL81Z0 — Jim Wall (@JimWall84) September 30, 2026

7. I genuinely don’t believe Osborne understands the policy he introduced. — Richard Adams (@richardwadams) September 30, 2026

8. “Ooooh” – is he FOR REAL! The guy that introduced it does not understand (until today) that it creates a ratchet effect. — James Walker (@walkerjimbob) September 30, 2026

9. To be fair, he's probably never had to worry about such trivial matters. That's for the poor people — Mark Roberts (@GINGER_ROCKET99) September 30, 2026

10. Good to see the architect of the triple lock understood what he was doing https://t.co/iEUnmpZhT1 — Cllr Sam East (@sam_east96) September 30, 2026

11. The Tory government of 2010-24 is possibly the worst thing to ever happen to this country. Everyone likes to blame Blair but at least Gordon Brown understood basic financial maths. https://t.co/aIX9O8wd9c — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) October 1, 2026

12. Thanks, this video made me want to throw my phone at the wall. https://t.co/LkTRwKoiSK — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) September 30, 2026

13. I like how there is an evil version of the rest is politics https://t.co/H7gIyR9NSR — Barstool74 (@barstool74) October 1, 2026

15. This is why Osborne refused to answer math questions. — James du Plessis (@JamesXDuPlessis) October 1, 2026

While we’re inclined to think that Osborne’s apparent realisation was probably performative, we’re still not convinced that he was qualified to be Chancellor.

À modern history grad. He was perfectly suited to making decisions on pension policy … Eton and Oxford, after all! — Lucifer's Consigliere (@666_Consigliere) September 30, 2026

Source Political Currency H/T Cromwell’s Redoubt Image Screengrab