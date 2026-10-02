Entertainment The Traitors

People are absolutely buzzing at Ross Kemp’s extreme Celebrity Traitors paranoia – 19 funniest comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2026

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Ross Kemp is best known for two things – playing the violent and troubled Grant Mitchell on Eastenders, and making documentaries about real-life violent and troubled people involved in crime. He’s one person you’d think would have no trouble keeping a calm head under the stress of – for example – being a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors.

You’d be wrong. After the group’s first challenge, which saw Ross fall into a natural leadership role for his fellow contestants, he was awarded a hat by actor Bella Ramsay.

The captions caught the moment his paranoia kicked in.

To be fair to him, it wouldn’t be the first time a murder had happened in plain sight by the passing over of an object. It would be the first time a murder had happened before the Traitors had had their first meeting.

It got worse. He was touched on the arm by a chilly Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and he thought that was a murder, too.

@dfkmuk not ross kemp incorrectly suspecting leigh-anne #celebritytraitors #thecelebritytraitors #leighannepinnock ♬ Dead and Gone – Leigh-Anne

Tweeters thought his jumpiness was absolutely hilarious. Here are some of our favourite comments.

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