People are absolutely buzzing at Ross Kemp’s extreme Celebrity Traitors paranoia – 19 funniest comments
Ross Kemp is best known for two things – playing the violent and troubled Grant Mitchell on Eastenders, and making documentaries about real-life violent and troubled people involved in crime. He’s one person you’d think would have no trouble keeping a calm head under the stress of – for example – being a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors.
You’d be wrong. After the group’s first challenge, which saw Ross fall into a natural leadership role for his fellow contestants, he was awarded a hat by actor Bella Ramsay.
The captions caught the moment his paranoia kicked in.
Living for Ross Kemp thinking that Bella Ramsay has killed him in plain sight for putting a hat on him #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/gP3DoJq4FE
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 1, 2026
To be fair to him, it wouldn’t be the first time a murder had happened in plain sight by the passing over of an object. It would be the first time a murder had happened before the Traitors had had their first meeting.
It got worse. He was touched on the arm by a chilly Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and he thought that was a murder, too.
@dfkmuk not ross kemp incorrectly suspecting leigh-anne #celebritytraitors #thecelebritytraitors #leighannepinnock ♬ Dead and Gone – Leigh-Anne
Tweeters thought his jumpiness was absolutely hilarious. Here are some of our favourite comments.