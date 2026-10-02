People are absolutely buzzing at Ross Kemp’s extreme Celebrity Traitors paranoia – 19 funniest comments

Entertainment The Traitors

Ross Kemp is best known for two things – playing the violent and troubled Grant Mitchell on Eastenders, and making documentaries about real-life violent and troubled people involved in crime. He’s one person you’d think would have no trouble keeping a calm head under the stress of – for example – being a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors.

You’d be wrong. After the group’s first challenge, which saw Ross fall into a natural leadership role for his fellow contestants, he was awarded a hat by actor Bella Ramsay.

The captions caught the moment his paranoia kicked in.

Living for Ross Kemp thinking that Bella Ramsay has killed him in plain sight for putting a hat on him #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/gP3DoJq4FE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 1, 2026

To be fair to him, it wouldn’t be the first time a murder had happened in plain sight by the passing over of an object. It would be the first time a murder had happened before the Traitors had had their first meeting.

It got worse. He was touched on the arm by a chilly Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and he thought that was a murder, too.

Tweeters thought his jumpiness was absolutely hilarious. Here are some of our favourite comments.

1. Ross Kemp thinking you've murdered him in plain sight because you asked him if he's had a nice day #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/KoTyNV1Plj — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 1, 2026

2. poor Bella is just trying to be nice and give Ross the hat as some kind of cute team bonding moment and he’s just raging thinking he’s been killed in plain sight and she’s not even a traitor 😭😭😭 #celebritytraitors — jodie ❤️‍🔥 (@jlb26_) October 1, 2026