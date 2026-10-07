An American said they were shocked how rude Europeans are and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be British

Life europe

Spare a thought – well, kind of – for this American who came to Europe only to have their trip totally ruined by a never-ending stream of incredible rude Europeans.

So much so that they were moved to share the ‘culture shock’ they suffered as a result.

i went to europe a while ago and oh my god the culture shock was insane. ppl shove past u in public, nobody says sorry/excuse me and waiters acted like u were personally ruining their day just by existing??? it felt so off putting considering how excited i was to go https://t.co/k2cwSQ4h6Q — bia⁷ (@outropyt) October 5, 2026

And the replies will make you proud to be British (or whichever part of Europe you happen to come from).

1. Yeah, because y'all have no concept of walking manners nor spatial awareness, are insufferably loud, foul mouthed and rude and rarely ever even speak a lick of the languages in the countries you visit https://t.co/bm96DgAczs — Her Dullahan 🪓🇪🇸 (@jellwhyfish) October 6, 2026

2. the only thing off-putting here is living in europe, everyone being genuine and hospitable but a bit more blunt/honest and americans screaming bloody murder on the tl because we don't see the point in being fake nice and in your face all the time https://t.co/MijivkywKO pic.twitter.com/ZNAk0Vop9k — ᴏɴʏx (@9onghyun) October 6, 2026

3. Will never understand why people generalise an entire continent with tons of countries that all have their own cultures and social norms https://t.co/Q2fIZTVBFD — jaxonloid (@jaxonloid) October 6, 2026

5. This was most likely bc tourists behave like complete morons with no spatial awareness, and are blocking places that ppl who live there actually have to pass to get to where they need to go https://t.co/PHAjmKO9wP — yasha (@Madame_Ennui) October 6, 2026

6. I'll take the stand for waiters. In US the amount of time waitress had to come to me with plastic smile and "how are you dropping? Everything okaaaay?" felt like from Truman show. In Europe we both know that job is shit and I'd prefer not to pretend otherwise. https://t.co/YqB4J4ehfG — nik0p0l (@nik0p0l5) October 6, 2026