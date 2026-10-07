An American said they were shocked how rude Europeans are and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be British
Spare a thought – well, kind of – for this American who came to Europe only to have their trip totally ruined by a never-ending stream of incredible rude Europeans.
So much so that they were moved to share the ‘culture shock’ they suffered as a result.
i went to europe a while ago and oh my god the culture shock was insane. ppl shove past u in public, nobody says sorry/excuse me and waiters acted like u were personally ruining their day just by existing??? it felt so off putting considering how excited i was to go https://t.co/k2cwSQ4h6Q
— bia⁷ (@outropyt) October 5, 2026
And the replies will make you proud to be British (or whichever part of Europe you happen to come from).