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An American said they were shocked how rude Europeans are and these A++ comebacks will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2026

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Spare a thought – well, kind of – for this American who came to Europe only to have their trip totally ruined by a never-ending stream of incredible rude Europeans.

So much so that they were moved to share the ‘culture shock’ they suffered as a result.

And the replies will make you proud to be British (or whichever part of Europe you happen to come from).

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