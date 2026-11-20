Round Ups r/AskReddit

In the heat of the moment, it’s easy for people to make foolish decisions. But for most folks, a thirsty text sent to a crush is usually as bad as it gets.

For others though, their desires have led them further astray. To learn more about the most down bad behaviour, u/jvvuan put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the worst decision you’ve done because you were horny?’

Here are the top answers you would do well to learn from…

1. ‘Abandoned my car in the middle of the street with the hazards on because I got stuck during a snowstorm on the way to a booty call. I continued on foot because I was not about to let my conquest fail. I returned a few hours later to find my battery dead, so I had to sit the rest of the night in my car until a passerby on his way to work was able to jump me. What a night.’

-Jackson_Cook

2. ‘Sleeping with someone who I was actively trying to break up with. It only made it more difficult in the morning.’

-neonmarkov

3. ‘I drove an hour to bang a guy I had to ask to brush his teeth.’

-Ok_Cap_3762

4. ‘Getting a mom of two pregnant after knowing each other less than month’

-BurntFire

5. ‘I got a speeding ticket on my way to a booty call’

-SabreCross19k

6. ‘not using fcking rubber and I got some STDs after that’

-Worth_Setting_3135

7. ‘Married the guy to be proper. Huge mistake’

-Beejatx

8. ‘Bought $6500 “life-like” love doll, currently contortioned in a suitcase’

-dwhofuss