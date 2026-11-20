What’s the worst decision you made because you were horny? – 17 times people’s libido got the better of them
In the heat of the moment, it’s easy for people to make foolish decisions. But for most folks, a thirsty text sent to a crush is usually as bad as it gets.
For others though, their desires have led them further astray. To learn more about the most down bad behaviour, u/jvvuan put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is the worst decision you’ve done because you were horny?’
Here are the top answers you would do well to learn from…