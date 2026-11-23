US donald trump vladimir putin

There was almost universal condemnation of Thursday’s display of Trump’s lack of dignity and judgement, after we saw him greet Vladimir Putin like a demented eight-year-old at Dictator Camp.

Trump points and Putin and says, "Who is he?" (Here’s full footage of the brief media availability ahead of their meeting) https://t.co/q48ZDfQ4KL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

Despite the sound of Ronald Reagan rotating at high speed in his grave, Trump doubled down on the shameful fangirling, with a series of posts about his BFFs Xi and Putin, 22 of which he shared in one hour on Truth Social.

The President has been spending the last hour posting pics and videos of himself, Putin and Xi, like he's a teenager desperate to show the world he has friends. pic.twitter.com/8NyLTxtdLA — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) November 21, 2026

One post, in particular, caught people’s attention. It was simple, clear, and – quite frankly – disgraceful.

A real post from Trump. pic.twitter.com/HpyRfmjsmd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2026

People weren’t even remotely surprised, but they were appalled.

1. Donald Trump posted this. He is officially and proudly friends with not one but two ICC-indicted world leaders. pic.twitter.com/jkpXjhXFY0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 22, 2026

2. It will take decades for the United States to recover from this stain. pic.twitter.com/X5HzLD6zJr — Sir Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) November 21, 2026

3. The correct term is thug. pic.twitter.com/99HYoKVfxL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 21, 2026

4. This is a genuine post from the president of the country that used to lead the democratic world pic.twitter.com/j6t4lB6k1s — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) November 21, 2026

7. I can't believe folks ever had the nerve to say that wonderful patriot was in cahoots with Russia and whatnot. pic.twitter.com/Hu3KqSx38d — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) November 22, 2026

8. Even Chamberlain didn't look this loved up America, "your country is going to hell" pic.twitter.com/ciYZLBr8ag — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) November 21, 2026

9. I like the other thing you said, “I can’t speak for America.” pic.twitter.com/M6lF9yR1hw — Alex Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) November 21, 2026

10. Strong contender for the most embarrassing two words a US president has ever uttered or written…… pic.twitter.com/rOSokFlMjj — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) November 22, 2026

11. Treasonous piece of shit pic.twitter.com/148kiIieeS — Chris Sampson (@sampsonlive) November 21, 2026

13. This by itself should be grounds for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/5h8OjE6nNW — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) November 21, 2026