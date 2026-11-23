US donald trump vladimir putin
There’s not enough scorn in the world for Donald Trump’s brown-nosing memes about his ‘friend’, Vladimir Putin – 27 scathing takedowns
There was almost universal condemnation of Thursday’s display of Trump’s lack of dignity and judgement, after we saw him greet Vladimir Putin like a demented eight-year-old at Dictator Camp.
Trump points and Putin and says, "Who is he?"
(Here’s full footage of the brief media availability ahead of their meeting) https://t.co/q48ZDfQ4KL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026
Despite the sound of Ronald Reagan rotating at high speed in his grave, Trump doubled down on the shameful fangirling, with a series of posts about his BFFs Xi and Putin, 22 of which he shared in one hour on Truth Social.
One post, in particular, caught people’s attention. It was simple, clear, and – quite frankly – disgraceful.
People weren’t even remotely surprised, but they were appalled.