Theresa May advised Andy Burnham to accept Brexit and move on, and the internet couldn’t have rolled its eyes harder – 23 votes of no confidence
Theresa May was in 10 Downing Street for three years and eleven days. By post-referendum standards, she should practically have been given a watch for long service, rather than just state-funded security for life and a seat in the House of Lords.
Another ‘perk’ of her former position is an open invitation to weigh in on the very thing that caused her undoing – Brexit.
On Sunday, the woman who failed so spectacularly to make the case for the deal she had negotiated that she allowed Spaffer Johnson to get his tacky, expensive wallpaper into the Downing Street flat gave her advice to the current pm, via an interview with Laura Kuenssberg.
Here’s the key moment of that exchange.
"I’m slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about".
In an exclusive interview with Theresa May, the former Prime Minister tells the current Prime Minister Andy Burnham, "Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on".
#BBCLauraK https://t.co/S934Q3MMyQ
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 22, 2026
From the brain that gave us ‘Brexit means Brexit’, that’s not a surprising stance. It got a big fat thumbs down from the internet.