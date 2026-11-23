Politics brexit theresa may

Theresa May was in 10 Downing Street for three years and eleven days. By post-referendum standards, she should practically have been given a watch for long service, rather than just state-funded security for life and a seat in the House of Lords.

Another ‘perk’ of her former position is an open invitation to weigh in on the very thing that caused her undoing – Brexit.

On Sunday, the woman who failed so spectacularly to make the case for the deal she had negotiated that she allowed Spaffer Johnson to get his tacky, expensive wallpaper into the Downing Street flat gave her advice to the current pm, via an interview with Laura Kuenssberg.

Here’s the key moment of that exchange.

"I’m slightly aghast at what Andy Burnham is talking about". In an exclusive interview with Theresa May, the former Prime Minister tells the current Prime Minister Andy Burnham, "Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on".

#BBCLauraK https://t.co/S934Q3MMyQ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 22, 2026

From the brain that gave us ‘Brexit means Brexit’, that’s not a surprising stance. It got a big fat thumbs down from the internet.

1. She spent her 3 years as PM doing nothing except repeating “Brexit means Brexit”, lost her majority to Jeremy Corbyn and was replaced by a twat who killed thousands of pensioners.

I invite her to fuck off and shut up. https://t.co/HuyqvW6T4G — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) November 22, 2026

2. Says the woman who cried when she heard the Brexit result as she knew how disastrous it would be for the country. pic.twitter.com/UW3MTMIdCz — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 22, 2026

3. I'm hugely aghast at what this intellectually malnourished lightweight and her putrid party have done to the UK with their badly botched brexit and the massive damage it has done to the UK economy. https://t.co/QKEQyy8AMg — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) November 22, 2026

4. All these former Tory PMs saying “Brexit means Brexit” are so ridiculous. It’s like saying if you’re sick all over your shoes you can’t ever change them for the rest of your life. — Brendan May (@bmay) November 22, 2026

5. I really love: 'lazy vanilla Englishness". https://t.co/4VzruNTSFU — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) November 22, 2026

6. “Just accept water privatisation and move on!” “Just accept a million young people being NEET and move on!” “Just accept the NHS is a mess and social care is in crisis and move on!” “Just accept that our mates screwed billions out of the taxpayer in the pandemic and move on!” https://t.co/cliITYms53 — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 22, 2026

7. She wasn’t the most stupid (that was Truss) and she wasn’t a priapic alcoholic serial liar ( Johnson) but she was absolutely useless. ‘Brexit means Brexit’ she waffled, with no definition of what brexit was. A dismal failure, soon to be corrected. https://t.co/L34vokQJ6g — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) November 22, 2026

8. Well suck the jam out of my doughnut! May enters the big top & says Brexit is done & to move on! All she ever did was state that Brexit means Brexit & left it for Johnson to cripple the country. Do not listen to these country wreckers Andy @andyburnham, undo the Brexit disaster! https://t.co/IAuTIhNNVM — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) November 22, 2026

9. Old Brexit Tories, like a firm of cowboy builders coming back to tell you not to fix the gaping hole they left in the roof…. https://t.co/citi399XJm — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 22, 2026

10. All the PMs who lied to us about the fictitious “benefits” of Brexit are coming out of the woodwork. Why does UK media constantly platform these discredited people? Simples. Because UK media also lied to us about the fictitious “benefits” of Brexit https://t.co/kNuKh27NRF — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) November 22, 2026

11. We ARE moving on from Brexit – that’s the whole point. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 22, 2026