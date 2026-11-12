Twitter millennials

Millennials have been sharing the habits that instantly give away how old they are – 14 surefire tells that are so relatable it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated November 12th, 2026

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People of a certain age have been giving away the everyday habits that instantly give away how old they are.

Not down to the exact year, obviously, but there or thereabouts after @favwontmiss asked this over on Twitter.

And this little lot were so relatable it hurts. Hurts we tell you!

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