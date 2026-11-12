Millennials have been sharing the habits that instantly give away how old they are – 14 surefire tells that are so relatable it hurts
People of a certain age have been giving away the everyday habits that instantly give away how old they are.
Not down to the exact year, obviously, but there or thereabouts after @favwontmiss asked this over on Twitter.
What’s a Millennial habit that gives you away instantly, no matter your age?
— Fav (@favwontmiss) November 9, 2026
And this little lot were so relatable it hurts. Hurts we tell you!