Millennials have been sharing the habits that instantly give away how old they are – 14 surefire tells that are so relatable it hurts

Twitter millennials

People of a certain age have been giving away the everyday habits that instantly give away how old they are.

Not down to the exact year, obviously, but there or thereabouts after @favwontmiss asked this over on Twitter.

What’s a Millennial habit that gives you away instantly, no matter your age? — Fav (@favwontmiss) November 9, 2026

And this little lot were so relatable it hurts. Hurts we tell you!

1. Saying my number twice when I leave a voicemail https://t.co/bMVg7y3hWR — Jen. (@msjenNjuicee) November 10, 2026

2. that big purchases on laptop thing is real https://t.co/qaAAGo8Rhb — 5 nights at the Ryugyong Hotel (@postponed_07) November 10, 2026

3. I need to lay eyes on that gate at the airport before I do anything else. https://t.co/2jerDJwwSN — Lo (@SportsOnTheLo) November 11, 2026

4. still needing to write things down on a little piece of paper, even whilst sitting in front of a laptop, cell phone, tablet, and a damn desktop https://t.co/xSbxkZSkJQ — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) November 10, 2026

5. Saying "no problem" instead of "you're welcome" when someone thanks us for doing something for them — Ginnie☀︎☽☆ | จูมาร์คโม่มี่ | Respect ดิวะ (@rakMARKsudlhor) November 10, 2026

6. Some emails and purchases are On the Computer Emails/Purchases and absolutely cannot be done via my phone. https://t.co/sNvp5IiqFi — Rainesford Stauffer (@Rainesford) November 10, 2026