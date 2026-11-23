Robert Jenrick threw a tantrum about the Tories and Labour getting airtime, and irony practically danced into the chat
Former Tory Cabinet member Michael Gove was this Sunday’s guest presenter on the Sky News ‘This Morning With _’ slot, where he had a chance to grill Reform’s Richard Tice over Farage’s dismissive comments about Sarah Pochin.
It went exactly as you’d expect.
Richard Tice really doesn’t want to talk about Nigel Farage saying Sarah Pochin was just pissed & didn’t mean reform are sexist pigs.
🗣️let’s not waste time on he said she said 🤔
He’d like Michael Gove to talk about blackouts & food prepping instead 🙄 https://t.co/ElXMloyozq
— kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 22, 2026
The tone obviously irritated Tice’s Reform colleage Robert Jenrick, because he took to Twitter to post this petulant response.
Michael Gove presenting Sky today. Every Sunday they have another shill for either the Tories or Labour larping as an independent interviewer.
Can Sky not afford to employ actual journalists?
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 22, 2026
While we’re not in the habit of defending Michael Gove – mostly because there’s seldom a reason for it – Jenrick hadn’t done his homework.
That, however, was far from being the biggest issue. GB News – otherwise known as Reform TV – is practically run by Farage and co.
People handed Jenrick his arse on a plate.
Even Michael Gove couldn’t resist a little dig.
Image Screengrab, Screengrab