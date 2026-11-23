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Former Tory Cabinet member Michael Gove was this Sunday’s guest presenter on the Sky News ‘This Morning With _’ slot, where he had a chance to grill Reform’s Richard Tice over Farage’s dismissive comments about Sarah Pochin.

It went exactly as you’d expect.

Richard Tice really doesn’t want to talk about Nigel Farage saying Sarah Pochin was just pissed & didn’t mean reform are sexist pigs. 🗣️let’s not waste time on he said she said 🤔 He’d like Michael Gove to talk about blackouts & food prepping instead 🙄 https://t.co/ElXMloyozq — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 22, 2026

The tone obviously irritated Tice’s Reform colleage Robert Jenrick, because he took to Twitter to post this petulant response.

Michael Gove presenting Sky today. Every Sunday they have another shill for either the Tories or Labour larping as an independent interviewer. Can Sky not afford to employ actual journalists? — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 22, 2026

While we’re not in the habit of defending Michael Gove – mostly because there’s seldom a reason for it – Jenrick hadn’t done his homework.

Michael Gove was a journalist long before he was a politician. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) November 22, 2026

That, however, was far from being the biggest issue. GB News – otherwise known as Reform TV – is practically run by Farage and co.

People handed Jenrick his arse on a plate.

1. Bobby J is right – politicians shouldn't be allowed to host TV programmes. Don't miss GB News tomorrow night when I will be discussing this in more detail on my regular show. pic.twitter.com/qlxd2GnEIG — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 22, 2026

3. The mad irony and lack of self awareness in this post is truly mind-blowing! Reform UK, despite having a meagre eight MPs, appear on *EVERY* political show across our entire news media landscape every week. And tell us Robert, how many Reform MPs present on GB News? https://t.co/eR5BNmsjR9 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 22, 2026

4. For God's sake no one tell him that @Nigel_Farage has a show on @GBNEWS 🤪 https://t.co/fpB6q0vwws — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) November 22, 2026

5. And what do you think about GB News having Reform presenters? https://t.co/qrS11d7Q6t — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) November 22, 2026

6. Nigel Farage presenting GB News. Every Monday to Thursday they have another shill for Reform UK larping as an independent interviewer. Can GB News not afford to employ actual journalists? https://t.co/0TyvczcYRA — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 22, 2026

7. Nigel Farage literally has a show named after him on GB News https://t.co/NmkDtqdogY — Jack Parker (@JackParkr) November 22, 2026

8. Another shill? Worth noting that even with an entire propaganda channel behind him, galloping political embarrassment Robert Jenrick is still currently polling third in his constituency of Newark Hey @RobertJenrick third in a two horse race Go and eat your feelings dude https://t.co/RyUqRNRAy2 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) November 22, 2026

9. The irony here is staggering. GB news is basically Reform Ltd press office. Jenrick is polling to come third in his seat, the regret of defection will hitting hard to many right now. https://t.co/cdnxhugV0e — Iain Gall (@GallIain) November 22, 2026

10. Nigel Farage presenting GB News. Every weekday they have another Reform UK shill larping as an independent interviewer. Can GB News not afford to employ actual journalists, Robert? Or does the “shill” rule only apply when it isn’t your team filling the slots? https://t.co/RptKVJArMD — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) November 22, 2026

12. Your leader, Nigel Farage, has his own show at GB News.

Leila Cunningham is regularly on LBC.

Your work bestie Zia is on Newsnight every other night Stop moaning all the time ffs. https://t.co/0ZG0o9GmWC — Has Ahmed (@HasAhmed_) November 22, 2026

14. Who's gonna tell him about Nigel? https://t.co/Ttxotmbgxo — Wendy Macaroony (@MaggiesMole) November 22, 2026

15. GB News regular presenting team has FIVE current or former Reform UK politicians and/or candidates https://t.co/oEK4LXeHXj — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) November 22, 2026

Even Michael Gove couldn’t resist a little dig.

My old friend @RobertJenrick reflecting on the downsides of changing your working environment https://t.co/JXD2LbxciL — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) November 22, 2026

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