Politics canada donald trump mark carney

Donald Trump has had beef with Canada throughout both of his terms in office, although the problem has ramped up considerably in term two, with the felonious lunk threatening to make Canada the 51st state of the US, and referring to its prime ministers as ‘governor’.

Trump refers to Prime Minster Mark Carney as "the future Governor of Canada" https://t.co/t7bp6dYjDM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2026

The president has reimagined the history of the US and Canada to excuse his petty BS, making statements like this.

Trump: "Canada has been very difficult for this country for 50 years. For some reason, they feel emboldened, and we can’t let them feel this way anymore." https://t.co/6ABzt4YcIx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026

On Saturday, Canada held its Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner – the equivalent of the White House Correspondents Dinner – and the tone was very light-hearted, with both left and right-wing political leaders indulging in barbed but self-deprecating banter.

While Prime Minister Mark Carney and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre were trading roasts, the country’s southern neighbour came in for the most brutal comedic takedown – or take off. Trump impersonator Mark Critch provided the savagery.

Holy shit. A Trump impersonator is going viral for stealing the show at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Canada as Mark Carney stands beside him. “He has a beautiful ass, what a great ass.” This is amazing. 🤣 https://t.co/WiGil29cbM — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026

Canada just MOCKED Trump on live television. And the world is laughing WITH US and AT TRUMP. https://t.co/xpCdKgX38V — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) November 22, 2026

We can’t wait to find out what Trump thought of it, but in the meantime, this was the internet’s verdict.

1. Canada is mocking Trump at a high level pic.twitter.com/3ExZqX5hjG — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) November 22, 2026

2. “We are respected by the world like never before”. -Donald J. Trump Meanwhile in Canada. pic.twitter.com/ODG2xg6yyS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 22, 2026

3. Canada mocks Trump. America has never been more respected 🤦 pic.twitter.com/dDm6hG8Lv9 — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) November 22, 2026

4. hilarious! on a par with Alec Baldwin's brilliant impersonation years ago which, while very funny, allowed us a peek of the icy-hearted criminal inside the bloviating clown-demagogue.

this impersonator actually speaks too coherently & dramatically–not much like the enfeebled… https://t.co/1VNkz4P1cd — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 22, 2026

5. BREAKINGNEWS; Canada makes fun of Trump with words Trump has actually said repeatedly. He truly is an embarrassment to the world. They hate him too. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rXZbH31L6h — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) November 22, 2026

6. One of the biggest mysteries of our time is how Trump supporters think Trump conveys strength when in reality the whole world thinks he’s a clown. https://t.co/35d8jwWtmw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026

7. WOW: Mark Carney brought a Trump impersonator on stage at the Ottawa press dinner. Fake Trump told Carney he has a “great ass.” Real Trump is about to lose his mind. pic.twitter.com/kKFDzhIhlL — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) November 22, 2026

8. Trump is a world wide joke. Usually people have to exaggerate to make an impression funny, but not in the case of Trump. That tells you what a buffoon Trump is… — The Possum Politic™ (@PossumPolitic) November 22, 2026