Politics canada donald trump mark carney
Canada hired a hilariously mocking Trump impersonator for their press pack dinner, in case you were wondering how respected the US is right now
Donald Trump has had beef with Canada throughout both of his terms in office, although the problem has ramped up considerably in term two, with the felonious lunk threatening to make Canada the 51st state of the US, and referring to its prime ministers as ‘governor’.
Trump refers to Prime Minster Mark Carney as "the future Governor of Canada" https://t.co/t7bp6dYjDM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2026
The president has reimagined the history of the US and Canada to excuse his petty BS, making statements like this.
Trump: "Canada has been very difficult for this country for 50 years. For some reason, they feel emboldened, and we can’t let them feel this way anymore." https://t.co/6ABzt4YcIx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026
On Saturday, Canada held its Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner – the equivalent of the White House Correspondents Dinner – and the tone was very light-hearted, with both left and right-wing political leaders indulging in barbed but self-deprecating banter.
While Prime Minister Mark Carney and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre were trading roasts, the country’s southern neighbour came in for the most brutal comedic takedown – or take off. Trump impersonator Mark Critch provided the savagery.
Holy shit. A Trump impersonator is going viral for stealing the show at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Canada as Mark Carney stands beside him.
“He has a beautiful ass, what a great ass.” This is amazing. 🤣 https://t.co/WiGil29cbM
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026
Canada just MOCKED Trump on live television.
And the world is laughing WITH US and AT TRUMP. https://t.co/xpCdKgX38V
— Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) November 22, 2026
We can’t wait to find out what Trump thought of it, but in the meantime, this was the internet’s verdict.