Politics donald trump mark carney

There’s nothing Donald Trump is more proud of than what he’s done to the White House.

The president never tires of wanging on about the eye-wateringly expensive home makeover he has overseen – not to mention his comically giant ballroom – so garish it would even make Laurence Llewelyn Bowen blush (one for younger readers there).

And it was with this in mind that Canadian premier Mark Carney took aim at the American president during Canada’s annual press gallery dinner.

Carney: "Damn. This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator." https://t.co/j8KoB043za — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) November 22, 2026

Boom!

And if that wasn’t enough (as we’ve already written about elsewhere), this happened!

Holy shit. A Trump impersonator is going viral for stealing the show at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Canada as Mark Carney stands beside him. “He has a beautiful ass, what a great ass.” This is amazing. 🤣 https://t.co/WiGil29cbM — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026

And here’s just a bit of the love coming Carney’s way right now.

1. You gotta love Mark Carney. He just mocked Trump’s decorating skills. “Damn. This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator.” pic.twitter.com/0Lei5mfdM6 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 22, 2026

3. Fuck it. I’m claiming him as my head of state. Mamdani is my mayor and Carney is my PM. I live in California. https://t.co/9zs4FrW9Ik — Kween Justine 🪷 (@SassClassNiceAs) November 22, 2026

4. 🤣💀….America is a global laughingstock thanks to dear leader https://t.co/sk57Tgtnap — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 22, 2026

5. Carny is totally mogging Trump. — Sisyphus Unleashed. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦👊🇺🇦 (@SisyphusUnleas) November 22, 2026

6. The leader of the free world is underappreciated as a speaker. https://t.co/yWM7UV1YsG — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) November 22, 2026

7. Oh Canada. The rest of the World is SO envious having this classy man as your leader … Enjoy !! — Alan Gaskell (@AlanDGaskell) November 22, 2026