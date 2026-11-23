Politics donald trump mark carney
Mark Carney’s epic takedown of Donald Trump just gets better and better and hit him exactly where it hurts most
There’s nothing Donald Trump is more proud of than what he’s done to the White House.
The president never tires of wanging on about the eye-wateringly expensive home makeover he has overseen – not to mention his comically giant ballroom – so garish it would even make Laurence Llewelyn Bowen blush (one for younger readers there).
And it was with this in mind that Canadian premier Mark Carney took aim at the American president during Canada’s annual press gallery dinner.
Carney: "Damn. This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator." https://t.co/j8KoB043za
— Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) November 22, 2026
Boom!
And if that wasn’t enough (as we’ve already written about elsewhere), this happened!
Holy shit. A Trump impersonator is going viral for stealing the show at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Canada as Mark Carney stands beside him.
“He has a beautiful ass, what a great ass.” This is amazing. 🤣 https://t.co/WiGil29cbM
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 22, 2026
And here’s just a bit of the love coming Carney’s way right now.