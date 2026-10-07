People are sharing red flags to look out for at job interviews – 21 employers to run a mile from
When you go for a job interview, it generally feels like the onus is on you to impress your potential employer, to the extent that you’ll feel jelly-legged with nerves.
However, it’s important to remember that you’re going to be in this place day in, day out for the majority of your waking life.
It needs to be, at the very least, bearable, so it pays to be alert for the early warning signs that you could be entering the workplace from hell.
Over on the AskReddit page, user Mundane-Society-1281 posed this question…
What’s a red flag to look out for during a job interview?
And lots of people who have had their fingers burned by bad jobs in the past chipped in with their tips, like these…