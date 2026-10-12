US donald trump

The pained body language of this guy behind Trump made far more sense than the president’s word salad – 19 delicious drops of schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 12th, 2026

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Trump is urging voters to imagine he’s on the ballot for the upcoming midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections, and Democrats everywhere are really hoping they do, because the president’s approval rating is through the floor.

At his latest rally, Trump demonstrated the silver-tongued oratory that has made him one of the most celebrated speakers of all time. Lol. JK. He spouted a load of word salad that made everyone think he probably needs another of those cognitive assessments he keeps boasting about.

Just read this transcript.

Let’s take a closer look at what was going on behind him.

We’re finding it hard to believe that the terminally bored audience member hadn’t been hired for the occasion, because this isn’t the face of a man who wants to be there.

A young bearded man with a pained look on his face, looking at his watch.

Tweeters loved his obvious pain.

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