The pained body language of this guy behind Trump made far more sense than the president’s word salad – 19 delicious drops of schadenfreude

US donald trump

Trump is urging voters to imagine he’s on the ballot for the upcoming midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections, and Democrats everywhere are really hoping they do, because the president’s approval rating is through the floor.

Trump is 38 points underwater in net approval. 🤣LOWEST OF ALL TIME 🤣 "The worst I’ve ever seen is Donald John Trump" https://t.co/Ckh6d3fzBE — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 10, 2026

At his latest rally, Trump demonstrated the silver-tongued oratory that has made him one of the most celebrated speakers of all time. Lol. JK. He spouted a load of word salad that made everyone think he probably needs another of those cognitive assessments he keeps boasting about.

Just read this transcript.

Trump does an incoherent ramble as a confused audience listens in complete silence: "And you know what they’re doing? They go straight down, you know, you can make those drill bits talk. You can make ’em sing, you can make them go, they go down. New York’s over here, Pennsylvania– they go down and they take a sharp left. And they suck our oil out. Can you believe it? Lines of different states, and you’ll see one has Cadillacs, because they like Cadillacs better than they like Mercedes, but one has an Escalade, and one has a 50 year old Chevy. And you’re talking about 3 ft. It’s a line that goes right up. One has some beautiful drilling plants, and one has no drilling plants, it’s got no money, it’s got poverty." — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 10, 2026

Let’s take a closer look at what was going on behind him.

oh my god https://t.co/c1QPDkbj5l — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 10, 2026

We’re finding it hard to believe that the terminally bored audience member hadn’t been hired for the occasion, because this isn’t the face of a man who wants to be there.

Tweeters loved his obvious pain.

1. Lmao love this misery for him pic.twitter.com/JxBYAiqTHG — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 10, 2026

2. This is the exact behavior you'd expect from people paid to attend a Trump rally, not die hard supporters. Everything Trump does is staged. pic.twitter.com/miqVRY7OV2 — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) October 10, 2026

3. HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THIS BORED It may look like a small thing, but this is

exactly the sort of thing that will get under Trump's skin. He can't stand to be exposed as boring. pic.twitter.com/kXlMnbwVM0 — Woke-Like-Jesus (@DougWahl1) October 11, 2026

4. When you hire your rally attendees from Craigslist and they're paid by the hour. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/UeB7EFKHD1 — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) October 11, 2026

5. That guy: How long do we have to stay and listen to Trumps bullshit before we get paid? — Don't move (@gotchainmysite) October 10, 2026

6. How bad was Trump’s Tennessee speech? The Trumper behind him checks his watch TWICE in this 50-sec clip. https://t.co/yBI4yZZMdx pic.twitter.com/3FPMJLtBZr — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 11, 2026

8. I love the guy in the black Trump shirt who keeps looking at his watch, bored out of his mind. 😂 https://t.co/YFONX5TAkE — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2026

9. Audience is like "c'mon man, get to the bigotry and hate. That's why I'm here" — Oh Wells (@rimagev) October 10, 2026