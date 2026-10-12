The pained body language of this guy behind Trump made far more sense than the president’s word salad – 19 delicious drops of schadenfreude
Trump is urging voters to imagine he’s on the ballot for the upcoming midterm congressional and gubernatorial elections, and Democrats everywhere are really hoping they do, because the president’s approval rating is through the floor.
Trump is 38 points underwater in net approval.
🤣LOWEST OF ALL TIME 🤣
"The worst I’ve ever seen is Donald John Trump" https://t.co/Ckh6d3fzBE
— Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 10, 2026
At his latest rally, Trump demonstrated the silver-tongued oratory that has made him one of the most celebrated speakers of all time. Lol. JK. He spouted a load of word salad that made everyone think he probably needs another of those cognitive assessments he keeps boasting about.
Just read this transcript.
Trump does an incoherent ramble as a confused audience listens in complete silence:
"And you know what they’re doing? They go straight down, you know, you can make those drill bits talk. You can make ’em sing, you can make them go, they go down. New York’s over here, Pennsylvania– they go down and they take a sharp left. And they suck our oil out. Can you believe it? Lines of different states, and you’ll see one has Cadillacs, because they like Cadillacs better than they like Mercedes, but one has an Escalade, and one has a 50 year old Chevy. And you’re talking about 3 ft. It’s a line that goes right up. One has some beautiful drilling plants, and one has no drilling plants, it’s got no money, it’s got poverty."
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 10, 2026
Let’s take a closer look at what was going on behind him.
oh my god https://t.co/c1QPDkbj5l
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 10, 2026
We’re finding it hard to believe that the terminally bored audience member hadn’t been hired for the occasion, because this isn’t the face of a man who wants to be there.
Tweeters loved his obvious pain.