Trump claimed New Yorkers have to say “Hi, gestating”, instead of “Hi, Mom”, but the internet branded him dumb (with a B) – 17 biting clapbacks

US donald trump

Back in June, New York courts introduced the additional terms ‘gestating parent’ and ‘non-gestating parent’ for use in cases concerning adoption, same-sex couples, or surrogacy. The previous terms ‘mother’ and father’ remain in use where no clarification is necessary. So far so good.

Flash forward to Friday’s Syracuse rally for the Republican Party’s nominee for New York Governor, Bruce Blakeman, where stable genius Donald Trump – a man who repeatedly boasts that he knows there’s a B in dumb – unsurprisingly grossly misunderstood the change.

Trump: You can no longer say hi mom. It’s hi gestating. I love you so much gestating. https://t.co/WEDr191kWj — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026

Online confusion followed, and these responses say all that needs to be said, or that can be said without the FBI turning up for a quiet word.

1. His brain is pudding. https://t.co/j8LBzWsDTc — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 10, 2026

2. This is what the Republican Party has to offer voters in the midterms. https://t.co/tBD67lNA7g — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 10, 2026

3. 99.9% of MAGA is making up things to get really mad about to distract from the fact that your life sucks https://t.co/x7cJwjHctg — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 10, 2026

4. WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS HE TALKING ABOUT? 🤡 His cognitive decline is becoming impossible to ignore. https://t.co/WyirjkA1GQ — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 10, 2026

5. you know, he's so right because my son, who isn't from the UK, calls me mum, and my daughter calls me mather. so it's never hi mom, it's hi mum, i love you so much mather https://t.co/xd5BtjRe7a — beth (@bethbourdon) October 10, 2026

6. god damnit if he was my drunk racist uncle I would invite my friends over to dinner so we could laugh at him and he’d be a legend but that’s no reason to let him be president https://t.co/4e4R244yUl — sweatpants cher🔸 (@House_Feminist) October 10, 2026

7. The fuck is even going on? — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 10, 2026

8. wait….thats on his teleprompter? — Leftie Kiwi (@leftiekiwi) October 10, 2026