Trump claimed New Yorkers have to say “Hi, gestating”, instead of “Hi, Mom”, but the internet branded him dumb (with a B) – 17 biting clapbacks
Back in June, New York courts introduced the additional terms ‘gestating parent’ and ‘non-gestating parent’ for use in cases concerning adoption, same-sex couples, or surrogacy. The previous terms ‘mother’ and father’ remain in use where no clarification is necessary. So far so good.
Flash forward to Friday’s Syracuse rally for the Republican Party’s nominee for New York Governor, Bruce Blakeman, where stable genius Donald Trump – a man who repeatedly boasts that he knows there’s a B in dumb – unsurprisingly grossly misunderstood the change.
Trump: You can no longer say hi mom. It’s hi gestating. I love you so much gestating. https://t.co/WEDr191kWj
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026
Online confusion followed, and these responses say all that needs to be said, or that can be said without the FBI turning up for a quiet word.