There can’t be many First Dates episodes to challenge this ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ moment for sheer cringe
Back in January 2024, Lauren Simon – who appears on ITVBe’s Real Housewives of Cheshire, apparently – went on Channel 4’s hit show First Dates, where she was paired up with a man names Chiles. Not Adrian.
It got off to a slightly bad start when he didn’t recognise her. De-activate your cringe mechanism, then watch how it unfolded.
@channel4 Well, that was awkward #FirstDates #DatingTikTok ♬ original sound – Channel 4
“I work in television on the Real Housewives of Cheshire which is highly-publicised in Manchester, so I would have assumed you would have known!”
Can you die from secondhand mortification? Asking for a friend.
The clip resurfaced via the non aesthetic things account later that year. The cringe was still off the scale.
We’d advise just about everyone in the public eye to stick to this rule of thumb.
Source @PicturesFolder Image Screengrab