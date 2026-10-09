People have been sharing the ‘funniest or weirdest’ things they’ve seen on a train – 21 spectacles that almost make rail travel worth the money

Life r/AskUK

Train travel in the UK regularly gets a panning, and it definitely has its downsides as it is very expensive, often crowded and the sandwiches are terrible.

But on the plus side, it’s good for the environment and, occasionally, also good for a laugh.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user SirSebastianRasputin shared their experience of a highly entertaining time they had on a train…

What is the funniest, or weirdest, thing you’ve seen on a train? For example, mine was a drunk man out with his friends who placed him in the accessible toilet and every so often theyd check on him and wait for the door to slowly open…shouting “single man…reveal yourself!” Commuting is often a lonely, and mundane journey, but sometimes theres absolute hilarity that happens. Tell me about those to cheer me up!

And lots of people had their own stories to share of things that would never happen in a car, like these…

1. ‘Was taking the train as a lone woman (girl? I think I was about 17) and a very drunk but cheerful fella sat down opposite me. We chatted a bit, and he got off at the stop before mine. He tapped on the window, then somehow produced an actual hankie, and proceeded to run alongside the train waving said hankie. Very brief encounter being very Brief Encounter.’

–Bambi_H

2. ‘Some guy who had been minding his own business got up, walked over to someone sitting at a table further down the carriage and asked him what cribbage is. Second guy gave him a basic overview of the rules of cribbage and seemingly satisfied he went and sat down again. Also the second guy was wearing shoes that still had a price tag on them. All in all quite unusual.’

–levezvosskinnyfists7

3. ‘I was once on a late train from Sheffield to Leeds. Half the train was pissed. Big queue for toilet. Waiting ages. Train went round a corner and the door opened… ….nobody in it. Pissed bloke at the front hadn’t checked if it was locked.’

–HunkaMunkaHunkaMunka

4. ‘On the train from Troon to Glasgow and I needed to pee. Went to open the door and this impeccably well dressed older lady stopped me. ‘You don’t want to use that one, hen,’ then she lowered her voice and said ‘It’s utterly covered in shite.”

–Strange_Ad854

5. ‘We apologise for the water situation on this nearly 50 year old train, passengers are advised to try and sit in drier parts of the coach or use umbrellas.’ Announced on a Northern train where I genuinely think its was raining harder inside the train.’

–SignNotInUse

6. ‘Some lady going on and on about god and we need to be saved. A guy got on with Christmas presents. She started going on at him. She asked about the presents. He stated: ‘Ah they are for my little devils.’ Whole carriage laughed. She tried to start up again but it was too late. We had all bonded. She spent the rest of the journey looking out the window tutting.’

–23Tam56

7. ‘I once saw a man drop his trousers and defecate into one of those bins they have by the doors on Southeastern trains. It was 5:47 in the evening. This was almost 15 years ago, and I mentally relive the entire experience every time I see a clock showing that time.’

–Angry_Hoolio

8. ‘Nowhere near as horrendous, but last week I was watching a woman (20s) throw up into a zip lock bag on a greater anglia train (7am). She wasn’t sat too far from the toilet either. Why? Who knows.’

–SirSebastianRasputin

9. ‘Women pissing in a sink, while another lady was on the actual toilet. Some bloke opened the unlocked door, giving a fine few to the whole carriage. Lady 1 (sink) announced loudly ‘Do you mind, I’m haaavin a piss!’ (strong Welsh accent, on the way to Cardiff, the rugby was on). And I literally never go on the train so I’m expecting far worse shit goes on.’

–Smaxter84

10. ‘From a train, I saw a naked man sunbathing in his back garden. Full view of the track. I was a 7 year old girl. My sister and I thought it was hilarious, but this was the 1980s and we were pretty clueless.’

–Emergency_Crayons702

11. ‘Used to clean trains, am also a forklift nerd, spotted a tyre mark along the carpet, it matched perfectly to the Solideal tyres my forklift at a previous job had. Someone had literally carried a forklift tyre on a train and rolled it along the carriage to the seat that he chose, those tyres weigh a lot.’

–Jacktheforkie