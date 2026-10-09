People have been sharing the ‘funniest or weirdest’ things they’ve seen on a train – 21 spectacles that almost make rail travel worth the money
Train travel in the UK regularly gets a panning, and it definitely has its downsides as it is very expensive, often crowded and the sandwiches are terrible.
But on the plus side, it’s good for the environment and, occasionally, also good for a laugh.
Over on the AskUK subreddit, user SirSebastianRasputin shared their experience of a highly entertaining time they had on a train…
What is the funniest, or weirdest, thing you’ve seen on a train?
For example, mine was a drunk man out with his friends who placed him in the accessible toilet and every so often theyd check on him and wait for the door to slowly open…shouting “single man…reveal yourself!”
Commuting is often a lonely, and mundane journey, but sometimes theres absolute hilarity that happens. Tell me about those to cheer me up!
And lots of people had their own stories to share of things that would never happen in a car, like these…