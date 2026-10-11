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Donald Trump just called his supporters stupid to their faces, and their response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

Michael White. Updated October 11th, 2026

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Many people – including in the US, it must be said – struggle to understand the average Donald Trump supporter. Perhaps we never will.

Which brings us to a rally that Trump held in Tennessee this weekend. In between making fun of Kamala Harris’ appearance, Trump talked about the “love” he felt in the room, saying: “I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap, saying, ‘I love you so much’.”

As usual, people online tried to understand how people could cheer on a politician essentially calling them stupid to their faces.

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