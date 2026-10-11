Donald Trump just called his supporters stupid to their faces, and their response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them
Many people – including in the US, it must be said – struggle to understand the average Donald Trump supporter. Perhaps we never will.
Which brings us to a rally that Trump held in Tennessee this weekend. In between making fun of Kamala Harris’ appearance, Trump talked about the “love” he felt in the room, saying: “I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap, saying, ‘I love you so much’.”
Trump: I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap https://t.co/9LLyA30UzI
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026
TRUMP IN CLARKSVILLE: “I could say the stupidest things, and you’d clap and say ‘I love you so much”
😬 https://t.co/TZGsX2krGn
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 10, 2026
As usual, people online tried to understand how people could cheer on a politician essentially calling them stupid to their faces.