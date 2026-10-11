Donald Trump just called his supporters stupid to their faces, and their response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

News donald trump MAGA the US

Many people – including in the US, it must be said – struggle to understand the average Donald Trump supporter. Perhaps we never will.

Which brings us to a rally that Trump held in Tennessee this weekend. In between making fun of Kamala Harris’ appearance, Trump talked about the “love” he felt in the room, saying: “I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap, saying, ‘I love you so much’.”

Trump: I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap https://t.co/9LLyA30UzI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026

TRUMP IN CLARKSVILLE: “I could say the stupidest things, and you’d clap and say ‘I love you so much” 😬 https://t.co/TZGsX2krGn — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 10, 2026

As usual, people online tried to understand how people could cheer on a politician essentially calling them stupid to their faces.

1. Do you guys think there’s anyone in his base that understands what’s happening here? He’s telling them he thinks they’re all a bunch of stupid, mindless sheep and they clap along and smile. https://t.co/osdUxCIsoK — 🌼🌹Raquel🌹🌼 (@eternallyRaq) October 10, 2026

2. He tells them to their face and they still applaud pic.twitter.com/ImdXKU63gf — reds56 (@Reds56Art) October 10, 2026

4. And they prove it! https://t.co/gqCWVIVjPE — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) October 10, 2026

5. One honest thing he's said. https://t.co/MHwHiILpLW — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) October 11, 2026

6. He knows they’re stupid. We know they’re stupid. They know he’s stupid. All this does is advance the stupid. https://t.co/ywRXLLjA59 — Chris Walder 🇨🇦🇨🇭 (@WalderSports) October 10, 2026

7. A crowd that’s literally too stupid to insult. https://t.co/0N6Dinn3X9 — KIΠG KUΠT∆ (@RNB215) October 10, 2026

8. He mocks and belittles his supporters every time yet they still clap like seals.

Not beating the cult allegations. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) October 10, 2026

9. Sometimes his mask slips; he genuinely can’t believe how stupid they are 😂😂 https://t.co/NPOpMbZndw — Tim (@trouble_man90) October 10, 2026

10. type of shit you see in a south park episode 😭 https://t.co/5y6iJm5fL8 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 10, 2026