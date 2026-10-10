A woman shared the questions she has asked ChatGPT, and people don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this brain-rotting snapshot of where we find ourselves now

Life AI ChatGPT

Time was that people would never want anyone to see their internet search history.

Now, in the age of AI, people should probably be more cautious about sharing their ChatGPT history too.

Just ask TikTokker @ellahopper6, who has gone viral across social media over the last few days. She posted screenshots of the questions she’s asked ChatGPT recently, along with a caption reading: ‘He thinks I’m smart but he hasn’t seen my chatgpt history yet’.

And, hooboy, what a history it is.

brugh https://t.co/eL8yQE8No2 — ada (@buddiestranger) October 10, 2026

Yes, those are questions trying to find out how to spell “tutu”, struggling to land on the word “suffice”, and looking for an explanation of what “former” means.

There are also searches to confirm the meaning of “manicure” and to find out if “H” is a vowel.

People have had a lot to say about Ella’s searches…

2. Please send these people all the way back to kindergarten and have them restart their whole education PLEASE. https://t.co/M1Ts3OC1JV — lizz🌴 (@lizz3yve) October 10, 2026

3. We could’ve answered literally all of those questions. https://t.co/sKPLIPUUK4 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 10, 2026

4. Not gonna lie I think this girl actually needs chatgpt bc the state of these questions… https://t.co/hrsqMdhpIg — Hak’s personal nut cracker (@egoismaria) October 10, 2026

5. everyone is just walking around stupid as fuck and proud of it too https://t.co/IqNHBvszt3 — ༘♡ meg ₍⑅ᐢ..ᐢ₎🍼🪽 (@tamagotzu) October 10, 2026

6. These people have been walking around since the beginning of time with no way to answer these questions. We are actually saved https://t.co/Bq0VZxsKZ0 — Daniel (@growing_daniel) October 10, 2026

7. onset of dementia-type neurodegenerative diseases in younger people are gonna skyrocket in the next few years if the earth manages to even live that long https://t.co/jB71w53aLh — Krys ࣪ ִֶָ ⊹ (@loveinalemonpie) October 10, 2026

8. *my gf correctly spells tutu” ME: damn did you go to harvard??? https://t.co/r64MPkf5eB — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) October 10, 2026

10. Might I ask what the literacy rate in the US is https://t.co/Yy05p9UXSa — biggest jazz fan (minor btw.) (@hummusreaver) October 10, 2026

12. y'know i thought people were embarrassed about being stupid but no apparently they're proud of it https://t.co/arw44isYRc — ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) October 10, 2026

13. and I thought using GPT for homework was idiotic 😭 — Hyper (@Hypersoni) October 10, 2026

14. The illiteracy in America is talked about a lot but man it is depressing to see it in action https://t.co/4dpWBJdcc9 — maddy catgirlprostate (@catgirlprostate) October 10, 2026