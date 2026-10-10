A woman shared the questions she has asked ChatGPT, and people don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this brain-rotting snapshot of where we find ourselves now
Time was that people would never want anyone to see their internet search history.
Now, in the age of AI, people should probably be more cautious about sharing their ChatGPT history too.
Just ask TikTokker @ellahopper6, who has gone viral across social media over the last few days. She posted screenshots of the questions she’s asked ChatGPT recently, along with a caption reading: ‘He thinks I’m smart but he hasn’t seen my chatgpt history yet’.
And, hooboy, what a history it is.
brugh https://t.co/eL8yQE8No2
— ada (@buddiestranger) October 10, 2026
Yes, those are questions trying to find out how to spell “tutu”, struggling to land on the word “suffice”, and looking for an explanation of what “former” means.
There are also searches to confirm the meaning of “manicure” and to find out if “H” is a vowel.
People have had a lot to say about Ella’s searches…