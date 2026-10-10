Donald Trump has made a deal with Putin for the US to buy Russian diesel to save his own hide, fuelling outrage from the rest of the world

News donald trump Russia the US

You have to hand it to Donald Trump: he always finds ways to catch us off guard.

Few saw Friday evening’s announcement coming that Trump had made a deal with Putin, whereby Russia would supply the US with diesel.

The United States is now importing fuel from Russia, per President Trump. https://t.co/6K3OrvNFPl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 9, 2026

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. “Based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 tons of diesel fuel.” “Diesel prices for Americans and, indeed, the world, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my greatest priority.”

Today, at President Trump’s direction, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 9, 2026

Needless to say, most of the world lost its sh*t at the news, with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling the deal “an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged”.

Peace never comes through weakness. Today, representatives of the U.S. Congress were in Kyiv – a bipartisan delegation – and I am grateful to them for visiting Ukraine at such a difficult time. They asked: what is needed to end the war? The answer must be strong. There must be sanctions under the Lindsey Graham bill, there must be support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and there must be pressure on Russia for its war. And today, there was a conversation between the leaders of America and Russia. A conversation that leads to something different. Recently, there was a European decision to lift sanctions on Russian oligarchs. Since then, Russian strikes and the torment of people have only increased. This past week alone, there was a brutal Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, aerial bombs were dropped on Kramatorsk – on ordinary city buses – and there have been constant attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure and on the life-sustaining infrastructure in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and our other cities. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded. The Russians are compensating for their inability to achieve their objectives on the battlefield with this kind of terror. This year, Russia is weaker on the battlefield than at any other point in the war. That is why Putin is relying on terror. That is why he is relying on attempts to strike backroom deals to secure some form of pressure relief for Russia, in order to buy more time and more opportunities for war. Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world. Ukraine is ready to take symmetrical de-escalatory steps, and the American team knows our position. Our strikes on Russian oil refineries and other oil facilities are a response to Russia’s years-long campaign of terror against Ukraine’s energy sector. Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. This is the kind of agreement we are proposing to America, and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise. Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis. We count on America’s fair support for our defense of life, for our defense of people in Ukraine – and on the United States having a correspondingly strong conversation with Russia. A strong one, not a weak one. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 9, 2026

Here’s a taster of how others have reacted to the deal.

1. In other words: Donald Trump is going to try to win back US votes with cheaper gas prices before the midterm elections by enriching Putin’s war machine, so he can keep killing 1000s of Ukrainians. Dire. https://t.co/SlLJh3Kjqe — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) October 9, 2026

2. The United States is now directly supporting Vladimir Putin's war machine. https://t.co/96pBD6xc2O — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) October 9, 2026

3. very nice sir, good leadership pic.twitter.com/ZjJ9jkGfMs — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 9, 2026

4. Fuck you. You utter spineless sell outs. https://t.co/2vosJhb540 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 9, 2026

5. This announcement is a disgrace. You know how Trump could bring down gas and diesel prices? By ending his illegal war with Iran. Instead, he's going to help fund Putin's war machine. https://t.co/nBtYpojX3B — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 9, 2026

6. The Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act of 2022 prohibits the import of diesel into the United States unless the president submits to Congress a certification that Russia has agreed to withdraw from Ukraine, recognized Ukraine's sovereignty, and poses no threat to NATO. How is… https://t.co/vDMgi22Ia4 — Nate Sibley (@NateSibley) October 9, 2026

7. This is absolutely insane. Trump is so desperate to save himself in the election in three weeks he is going to PAY a global pariah that is slaughtering civilians in Ukraine, buying weapons and troops from North Korea and Iran, and supplying intelligence to the Iranians to target… https://t.co/hBppatSw2m — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 9, 2026

8. Infuriating—but this is what we warned anyone who would listen: Trump isn't the slightest bit trustworthy when it comes to Russia. Giving him expanded tariff powers in hopes he would use them to help Ukraine was a mistake. Now he's *lifting* sanctions on Russian fossil fuels. https://t.co/3j38fkA3rz — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 9, 2026

9. What?!?!?! The US punishes India for importing fuel from Russia and threatens 100% tariffs on other countries that do so. And then Trump blithely announces the US is doing the same? https://t.co/2nBN03U80r — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 9, 2026

10. The Senate passed a bill to sanction countries that purchase Russian oil, so is the U.S. going to sanction itself now? https://t.co/f6sy18BjtW — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 9, 2026

11. Total control over the Strait of Hormuz but need to import diesel from Russia. I genuinely don’t think the US has ever been more humiliated on the global stage. https://t.co/z4Vmu7pBYf — kev joon (@never_oppressed) October 9, 2026

12. Donald Trump is a traitor, he’s a Russian asset, and he’s a pathological liar. So…don’t really know what to make of this.👇 https://t.co/Cpo3Bu7WRJ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 9, 2026

13. I guess it’s cringe to wonder why the president of the United States is obsessed with doing deals with Russia as the solution to every problem but it still seems odd to me. https://t.co/fZ25IyR3m0 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 9, 2026

14. Another way to think about Trump announcement today: If he increased US diesel imports from Canada by 4%, he would gain as much fuel as from this Russia deal. But the Canadians are global super-villains, so who wants to buy from them when you could enrich Putin instead? — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2026

15. Donald Trump is a Russian asset.

How many times and in how many ways does he have to prove this to the world? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 9, 2026