News donald trump Russia the US

Donald Trump has made a deal with Putin for the US to buy Russian diesel to save his own hide, fuelling outrage from the rest of the world

Michael White. Updated October 10th, 2026

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You have to hand it to Donald Trump: he always finds ways to catch us off guard.

Few saw Friday evening’s announcement coming that Trump had made a deal with Putin, whereby Russia would supply the US with diesel.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.

“Based on the condition of their diesel refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 tons of diesel fuel.”

“Diesel prices for Americans and, indeed, the world, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my greatest priority.”

Needless to say, most of the world lost its sh*t at the news, with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling the deal “an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged”.

Here’s a taster of how others have reacted to the deal.

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