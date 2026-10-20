Captain Cognition wants to change the name of New Mexico to New America, if you were wondering how he plans to make America affordable again- 21 top takedowns

US donald trump

Like a dog peeing on all the walls in its neighbourhood, Donald Trump continues to try and put his pungent stamp on anything and everything.

Sometimes that stamp is a coat of gold paint, sometimes it’s an unnecessary, expensive and incompetent construction job, and sometimes it’s a rebrand.

He’s changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Lake Michigan to Lake America, and he’s now suggesting the state of New Mexico becomes – wait for it – New America.

This just in https://t.co/lwGCm9VALA — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 19, 2026

He’s nothing if not consistent.

The internet did that little side-eye family members give when Uncle Nobhead gets into the cooking sherry and starts talking about his experiences in the war, when everyone knows he’s 73 and has never been further than Margate.

These responses captured the vibe.

1. There’s something seriously wrong with the president of the United States https://t.co/02LOLGowwk — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 19, 2026

2. He is very very ill. pic.twitter.com/Qa1BHPJF8a — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) October 19, 2026

3. I am late to this post from Trump, but my goodness. pic.twitter.com/uEw1iuOR3R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

4. God this guy is such a complete and utter moron. Trump just called for New Mexico to be renamed New America. Does he realize how stupid this sounds? Is he claiming that the State is the "New America"? What, did he destroy the original America? pic.twitter.com/87EFjD2tFu — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 19, 2026

5. How much longer can Republicans keep pretending this is fucking normal? pic.twitter.com/UJfeEXufb4 — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) October 19, 2026

6. Two weeks before the midterms… Thank you for your attention to my dementia. pic.twitter.com/IlLo32yoLd — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) October 19, 2026

7. can someone rename rent to $500/ month?? https://t.co/XhnogcG2M8 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 19, 2026

8. Americans: “Everything is unaffordable and the job market is fucked” The White House: https://t.co/rZBkdiicO2 pic.twitter.com/K5cNbv2DV2 — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 19, 2026

9. As I paid over $5 a gallon for gas today, I thought, you know what would make this so much better? If Donald Trump renamed New Mexico “New America.” — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 19, 2026