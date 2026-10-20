Captain Cognition wants to change the name of New Mexico to New America, if you were wondering how he plans to make America affordable again- 21 top takedowns
Like a dog peeing on all the walls in its neighbourhood, Donald Trump continues to try and put his pungent stamp on anything and everything.
Sometimes that stamp is a coat of gold paint, sometimes it’s an unnecessary, expensive and incompetent construction job, and sometimes it’s a rebrand.
He’s changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, Lake Michigan to Lake America, and he’s now suggesting the state of New Mexico becomes – wait for it – New America.
This just in https://t.co/lwGCm9VALA
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 19, 2026
He’s nothing if not consistent.
The internet did that little side-eye family members give when Uncle Nobhead gets into the cooking sherry and starts talking about his experiences in the war, when everyone knows he’s 73 and has never been further than Margate.
These responses captured the vibe.