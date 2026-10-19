A ‘battle born’ Maga said Europeans had no idea how sick Americans are of them and these homegrown responses will make you proud to be British

US comebacks europe MAGA

Relations between the United States and basically everywhere else in the world – with the possible exception of Russia – have been on a downward curve ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

But if Europeans find themselves more embarrassed – and terrified – by the American president’s antics with each passing day, this Maga wanted them to know that Americans aren’t too keen on Europeans either.

It’s someone called @VegasMike27 whose Twitter bio reads: ‘American Exceptionalism 🇺🇸. Battle Born. Nevada Maximalist.’ So you get the idea.

I don’t think that Europeans quite understand just how sick and tired of their bullshit we Americans actually are. — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) October 15, 2026

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these homegrown responses (mostly British, all European) will make you proud to be British.

1. I don’t think that Americans quite understand just how sick and tired of their bullshit the whole planet actually is. https://t.co/45wmhh5srT — EuroMaximalist 🇪🇺 (@euromaximal) October 16, 2026

2. Dude, not a single European cares about the US. You lost everything built by generations for 250 years because you chose to follow an absolute bellend into the abyss. The world laughs at him and his supporters. — Rufio The Norse Whisperer supports Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@RufioNorseman) October 15, 2026

3. Dear Mike, Go fuck yourself. Yours sincerely,

Europe. https://t.co/kVtLUpYIPb — Lord Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@MPrepuce) October 16, 2026

4. I don't think americans realize how fucking little we care by now. — Nikolaj Hansen (@BarnabasDK) October 15, 2026

5. Europeans are slowly writing Americans out of their lives. https://t.co/d5wZfiJfmq — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) October 15, 2026

6. I can only speak for myself, and I feel sorry for you. What your president has done to your country is beyond shameful and disgusting. America has become the laughingstock of the world. — Sophie (@Sophi3Antoni3) October 16, 2026