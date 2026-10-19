A ‘battle born’ Maga said Europeans had no idea how sick Americans are of them and these homegrown responses will make you proud to be British
Relations between the United States and basically everywhere else in the world – with the possible exception of Russia – have been on a downward curve ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House.
But if Europeans find themselves more embarrassed – and terrified – by the American president’s antics with each passing day, this Maga wanted them to know that Americans aren’t too keen on Europeans either.
It’s someone called @VegasMike27 whose Twitter bio reads: ‘American Exceptionalism 🇺🇸. Battle Born. Nevada Maximalist.’ So you get the idea.
I don’t think that Europeans quite understand just how sick and tired of their bullshit we Americans actually are.
— Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) October 15, 2026
And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these homegrown responses (mostly British, all European) will make you proud to be British.