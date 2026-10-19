US comebacks europe MAGA

A ‘battle born’ Maga said Europeans had no idea how sick Americans are of them and these homegrown responses will make you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2026

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Relations between the United States and basically everywhere else in the world – with the possible exception of Russia – have been on a downward curve ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

But if Europeans find themselves more embarrassed – and terrified – by the American president’s antics with each passing day, this Maga wanted them to know that Americans aren’t too keen on Europeans either.

It’s someone called @VegasMike27 whose Twitter bio reads: ‘American Exceptionalism 🇺🇸. Battle Born. Nevada Maximalist.’ So you get the idea.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because these homegrown responses (mostly British, all European) will make you proud to be British.

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