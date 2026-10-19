JD Vance was confronted by a grieving military spouse looking for answers about his wife and Vance’s response only made everything so much worse

Politics fallen soldier iran war JD Vance

The war between the United States and Iran has stumbled into its eighth month now with no clear ending in sight.

The Donald Trump White House continues to sidestep questions about the war they don’t want to call a war and it’s starting to get extremely awkward. Especially when they are forced to confront the truly brutal reality of a situation they created.

In an hour-long Town Hall in Michigan hosted by CBS News, Vice President JD Vance took questions from voters in the key swing state and practiced all of his canned answers. The event hit a snag when he came face-to-face with a grieving military spouse looking for answers about his wife’s death.

Vance is confronted by the emotional husband of a soldier killed in Iran War and acts like he had no idea anyone ever died: Q: It’s a hard price to pay. There’s a failure in the leadership. How will the leadership be held accountable? Vance: If there were failures… This is the first time I’ve heard of this. — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 18, 2026

Vance showed off every last ounce of charisma and human emotion he has in that response. That is to say, absolutely none.

It was something all of Twitter picked up on in the replies.

1. This is a truly horrific response to a grieving widower, wow. May it haunt Vance for his career. https://t.co/B9PRH5z36G — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) October 18, 2026

2. Awful response. Truly horrific. — helly (@h3llyr) October 18, 2026

3. It’s always “this is the first time I’ve heard of this” with vance. At some point, ignorance stops being an excuse and becomes a failure of leadership. — Blaze:3 (@SpicyyNews) October 18, 2026

4. God bless that man, and fuck JD Vance — Zach (@Cinemanarchism) October 18, 2026

5. Such a missed opportunity to be a human being… https://t.co/UcWNjDfTen — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 18, 2026

6. May this smarmy piece of shit never become president, what an absolute pathetic excuse of a human being. I hope this moment haunts him for the rest of his worthless life. https://t.co/NmUkyXKSf7 — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) October 18, 2026

7. Imagine losing your spouse to a war nobody wants and now you have to listen to this empty void of a human talk to you like the manager of a UPS Store that lost your package https://t.co/CZsErBIu2L — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) October 18, 2026

8. did vance seriously hit him with a “let’s take this conversation offline” like they were in a fucking corporate zoom meeting lmao https://t.co/jRzOpGXrD7 — Spener (@senzerules) October 18, 2026