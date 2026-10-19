Politics fallen soldier iran war JD Vance
JD Vance was confronted by a grieving military spouse looking for answers about his wife and Vance’s response only made everything so much worse
The war between the United States and Iran has stumbled into its eighth month now with no clear ending in sight.
The Donald Trump White House continues to sidestep questions about the war they don’t want to call a war and it’s starting to get extremely awkward. Especially when they are forced to confront the truly brutal reality of a situation they created.
In an hour-long Town Hall in Michigan hosted by CBS News, Vice President JD Vance took questions from voters in the key swing state and practiced all of his canned answers. The event hit a snag when he came face-to-face with a grieving military spouse looking for answers about his wife’s death.
Vance is confronted by the emotional husband of a soldier killed in Iran War and acts like he had no idea anyone ever died:
Q: It’s a hard price to pay. There’s a failure in the leadership. How will the leadership be held accountable?
Vance: If there were failures… This is the first time I’ve heard of this.
— FactPost (@factpostnews) October 18, 2026
Vance showed off every last ounce of charisma and human emotion he has in that response. That is to say, absolutely none.
It was something all of Twitter picked up on in the replies.